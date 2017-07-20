American Horror Story 7: Lena Dunham si unisce al cast!

si unisce al cast di American Horror Story , che è giunta alla settima stagione. La notizia arriva dallo stesso, che l'ha postata sul suo Twitter ufficiale.

Lena Dunham, di Girls, si è aggiunta al cast della serie horror della FX che, per la sua settima stagione, esplorerà il tema elezioni. Nella caption del tweet, Murphy ha scritto:

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!

— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017"

"Sono eccitatissimo che la mia amica Lena Dunham si unisca alla famiglia di AMERICAN HORROR STORY. Abbiamo sempre voluto lavorare insieme, e adesso lo faremo!

— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017"

Con la sesta stagione di Girls che si è conclusa, adesso la Dunham ha del tempo da dedicare ad altri progetti. Tra i lavori che ha portato a termine recentemente, una comparsata come guest star in Scandal e ne I Simpson.

Ancora non si hanno notizie su quale sia il ruolo che l'attrice andrà a ricoprire in AHS ma è prassi normale con questa serie, che riesce a mantenere perfettamente i segreti fino alla fine. Sappiamo per adesso che sarà basata, questa settima stagione, sulle presidenziali del 2016 e che una terrificante creatura dalle sembianze per metà umane, per metà elefantine, sarà in qualche modo coinvolta.

Murphy ha tuttavia promesso che a breve rivelerà il titolo ufficiale di American Horror Story 7 il cui cast comprende: Sarah Paulson ed Evan Peters, più le aggiunte recenti di Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Laura Allen (Awake), Leslie Grossman (Popular) e Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).