Black Lightning: la serie tv su Fulmine Nero potrebbe arrivare nel 2018

Ottime notizie per i fan dei fumetti della DC Comics. Secondo il The Hollywood Reporter, The CW sarebbe rimasta colpita dalla nuova serie tv sua.k.a. Fulmine Nero, tanto da ordinarne una serie completa.

Secondo il sito, il serial tv su Fulmine Nero dovrebbe debuttare sul network statunitense nel 2018. Se la notizia venisse confermata, Black Lightning sarebbe l'ennesima serie tv basata sui fumetti DC Comics sfornata da The CW. Ricordiamo che The CW ha già Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, iZombie ed ha acquisito anche Supergirl.

Cress Williams interpreterà Jefferson Pierce, un uomo che ha abbandonato l'identità di Fulmine Nero anni prima ma, a causa di alcuni eventi, è costretto a tornare. Greg Berlanti ha sviluppato il serial.