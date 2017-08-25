Black Mirror: annunciati i titoli, il cast e il teaser della quarta stagione!

Lo show è una serie antologica composta da diversi episodi auto-conclusivi, in cui vengono esplorati temi di "disagio collettivo in relazione al mondo moderno", rappresentando come la tecnologia moderna - sempre in evoluzione - possa trasformare le vite e le interazioni con gli altri.
I nuovi episodi, elencati qui sotto in ordine alfabetico - non necessariamente andranno in onda in quest'ordine - sono stati tutti scritti dal creatore della serie Charlie Brooker:
-
Arkangel - Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline). Regia: Jodie Foster;
- Black Museum - Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders). Regia: Colm McCarthy;
-
Crocodile - Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father). Regia: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless);
-
Hang the DJ - Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings). Regia: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones);
-
Metalhead - Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs). Regia: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods);
-
USS Callister - Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent). Regia: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock);