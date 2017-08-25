Black Mirror: annunciati i titoli, il cast e il teaser della quarta stagione!

Durante l'ha annunciato il cast e i titoli degli episodi della quarta stagione di, rilasciando anche il primo teaser dello show. La nuova stagione sarà composta da 6 episodi e non è stata ancora resa nota la data prèmiere.

Lo show è una serie antologica composta da diversi episodi auto-conclusivi, in cui vengono esplorati temi di "disagio collettivo in relazione al mondo moderno", rappresentando come la tecnologia moderna - sempre in evoluzione - possa trasformare le vite e le interazioni con gli altri.

I nuovi episodi, elencati qui sotto in ordine alfabetico - non necessariamente andranno in onda in quest'ordine - sono stati tutti scritti dal creatore della serie Charlie Brooker: