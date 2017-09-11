Creative Arts Emmy Awards: vincono Westworld, Stranger Things e Big Little Lies

Prima della 69ª edizione della cerimonia di premiazione dei, di scena il prossimo 17 settembre al Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood, a Los Angeles, ieri sono stati assegnati i, in pratica la sezione collaterale della serata principale.

Ad ottenere il maggior numero di riconoscimenti tra le serie televisive sono state Westworld e Stranger Things (cinque statuette). Ad aggiudicarsi il premio più importante, quello per il miglior attore drammatico, è stato Gerald McRaney per la sua interpretazione in This Is Us, mentre nella relativa categoria femminile ha trionfato Alexis Bledel per The Handmaid’s Tale.

Tra le miniserie hanno svettato Big Little Lies (due premi) e indubbiamente The Night Of, capace di conquistare ben quattro riconoscimenti (fotografia, montaggio, sonoro e montaggio sonoro). Premiati anche Fargo, Veep, House of Cards, Master of None e molte altre. Di seguito potete leggere la lista completa dei vincitori.

La lista dei vincitori: