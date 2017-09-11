Creative Arts Emmy Awards: vincono Westworld, Stranger Things e Big Little Lies

Ad ottenere il maggior numero di riconoscimenti tra le serie televisive sono state Westworld e Stranger Things (cinque statuette). Ad aggiudicarsi il premio più importante, quello per il miglior attore drammatico, è stato Gerald McRaney per la sua interpretazione in This Is Us, mentre nella relativa categoria femminile ha trionfato Alexis Bledel per The Handmaid’s Tale.
Tra le miniserie hanno svettato Big Little Lies (due premi) e indubbiamente The Night Of, capace di conquistare ben quattro riconoscimenti (fotografia, montaggio, sonoro e montaggio sonoro). Premiati anche Fargo, Veep, House of Cards, Master of None e molte altre. Di seguito potete leggere la lista completa dei vincitori.
La lista dei vincitori:
- Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)
- Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)
- Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)
- Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)
- Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Kim Estes (“Dicks”)
- Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)
- Casting for a Drama Series: Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)
- Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)
- Casting for a Comedy Series: Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)
- Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): David Miller (“Veep”)
- Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)
- Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie: Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”)
- Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)
- Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)
- Original Main Title Theme Music: Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)
- Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)
- Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)
- Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)
- Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie: Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)
- Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More): Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)
- Children’s Program: “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (HBO)
- Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less): Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop (“Veep”)
- Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)
- Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Eddie Perez (“Shameless”)
- Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program: HBO, Kilter Films & Bad Robot (“Westworld”)
- Commercial: John X Hannes & Smuggler (“Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace”)
- Special Visual Effects: Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Joe Wehmeyer, Eric Levin-Hatz, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Paul Ghezzo, Mitchell S. Drain, Michael Lantieri (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)
- Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role: Thomas Mahoney, Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Alex Gitler, Sina San, Michael Capton, Jon Anastasiades, Ryan Bauer, Mark Anthony Nazal, Randy Little (“Gotham” — “Heavydirtysoul”)
- Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie: Chris Clark, Ralph Michael Abalos, Wendy Southard & Helena Cepeda (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)
- Music Supervision: Susan Jacobs (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)
- Sound Editing for a Series: Bradley North, Craig Henighan, Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner, Tiffany S. Griffth, Sam Munoz, Sam Munoz, David Klotz, Noel Vought & Ginger Geary (“Stranger Things”)
- Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, Marco Fiumara (“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Now I Will Sing”)
- Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Nicholas Renbeck, Marissa Littlefield, Steve Visscher, Ruth Hernandez, Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez, Ruy Garcia, Wyatt Sprague, Warren Shaw, Roland Vajs, Heather Gross, Dan Evans Farkas, Grant Conway & Marko Costanzo (“The Night Of”)
- Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Leroy Anderson, James Mackinnon, Jason Hamer, Melanie Eichner, Cristina Himiob, Maiko Chiba (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)
- Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie: Nicholas Renbeck, Michael Barry, Felix Andrew, Larry Hoff (“The Night Of” — “The Beach”)
- Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: “Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training”: “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series: Joey Zapata, Pavy Olivarez, Bruce Samia & Donna Anderson (“Westworld”)
- Main Title Design: Michelle Dougherty, Peter Frankfurt, Arisu Kashiwagi, Eric Demeusy (“Stranger Things”)
- Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie: Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin (“Big Little Lies”)
- Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie: Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy (“The Night Of”)
- Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauschense, Tym Buacharern, Kim Ayers, Becky Cotton, David Williams (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)
- Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Dean Zimmerman (“Stranger Things”)
- Original Interactive Program: Felix & Paul Studios (“The People’s House – Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama”)
- Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Gerald Quist, Lydia Milars, Ed French (“Westworld” — “The Original”)