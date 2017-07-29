Good Witch è stato ufficialmente rinnovato per la quarta stagione

, il serial fantastico che va in onda su, è stato rinnovato per la quarta stagione e la stagione inizierà in autunno.

L'incantesimo dunque, non è ancora finito! Catherine Bell tornerà e lo farà a partire da uno speciale a tema Halloween che andrà in onda in ottobre. La notizia è stata annunciata (e festeggiata), in qualche tweet al fianco della co-star Bailee Madison:

Hallmark Channel ✔ @hallmarkchannel

Your favorite mother-daughter team at #TCA17 @reallycb @BaileeMadison #Goodies #GoodWitch

Catherine Bell ✔ @reallycb

Doing witchy things with this one @BaileeMadison especially now that we are OFFICIALLY renewed Season 4! #goodwitch @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/S25MUQouKq

La Bell interpreta l'incantevole Cassie Nightingale, una mamma che vive in una piccola cittadina ed è proprietaria di un bed and breakfast, la quale condivide un segreto magico con la sua figlia adolescente Grace, interpretata dalla Madison. Il veterano di Desperate Housewives, James Denton interpreta il Dr. Sam Radford, interesse amoroso della Bell. Questa serie è uno spinoff del film per la tv, The Good Witch.