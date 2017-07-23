Gotham 4: ecco il trailer della nuova stagione del serial DC

Come prevedibile, FOX ha diffuso in rete - in occasione del San Diego Comic-Con - il trailer della quarta stagione di, prequel alle avventure di Batman. Potete visionarlo in questa notizia.

Nel cast di Gotham troviamo Ben McKenzie come Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue come Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz come Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin come Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee come Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor come Oswald Cobblepot/Il Pinguino, Erin Richards come Barbara Kean, Camren Bicondova come Selina Kyle/la futura Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith come Edward Nygma/il futuro Enigmista, Jessica Lucas come Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk come Lucius Fox, Drew Powell come Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha come la futura Poison Ivy, Benedict Samuel come Cappellaio Matto e Michael Chiklis come Detective Nathaniel Barnes.

Lo show ritorna il 28 settembre.