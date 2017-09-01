Legends of Tomorrow 3: Damien Darhk e famiglia torneranno nei nuovi episodi

Secondo Entertainment Weekly, infatti, Eleanor Darhk comparirà in versione adulta e sarà interpretata da Courtney Ford, che nella vita reale è sposata con Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer, aka Atom). Eleanor comparirà nell'episodio 5 di Legends of Tomorrow 3 ed è descritta come un villain sulla falsa riga di suo padre - sia per carattere che per poteri e abilità.
Ricordiamo che Legends of Tomorrow 3 debutterà il prossimo autunno negli USA: riusciranno le Leggende a ripristinare la linea temporale?
FONTE: ComicBook
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti