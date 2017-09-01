Logo Everyeye Serie TV

Legends of Tomorrow 3: Damien Darhk e famiglia torneranno nei nuovi episodi

di
A quanto pare, in Legends of Tomorrow 3, Damien Darhk non sarà l'unico membro della famiglia Darhk a comparire nei nuovi episodi. Nella prossima stagione dello show targato The CW vedremo la figlia del perfido villain, ma in vesti inedite.

Secondo Entertainment Weekly, infatti, Eleanor Darhk comparirà in versione adulta e sarà interpretata da Courtney Ford, che nella vita reale è sposata con Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer, aka Atom). Eleanor comparirà nell'episodio 5 di Legends of Tomorrow 3 ed è descritta come un villain sulla falsa riga di suo padre - sia per carattere che per poteri e abilità.

Ricordiamo che Legends of Tomorrow 3 debutterà il prossimo autunno negli USA: riusciranno le Leggende a ripristinare la linea temporale?

FONTE: ComicBook
