Legends of Tomorrow 3: Damien Darhk e famiglia torneranno nei nuovi episodi

A quanto pare, innon sarà l'unico membro della famiglia Darhk a comparire nei nuovi episodi. Nella prossima stagione dello show targatovedremo la figlia del perfido villain, ma in vesti inedite.

Secondo Entertainment Weekly, infatti, Eleanor Darhk comparirà in versione adulta e sarà interpretata da Courtney Ford, che nella vita reale è sposata con Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer, aka Atom). Eleanor comparirà nell'episodio 5 di Legends of Tomorrow 3 ed è descritta come un villain sulla falsa riga di suo padre - sia per carattere che per poteri e abilità.

Ricordiamo che Legends of Tomorrow 3 debutterà il prossimo autunno negli USA: riusciranno le Leggende a ripristinare la linea temporale?