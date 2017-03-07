Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 25° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Tra le serie che rivedremo ancora almeno per un anno abbiamo One Day at a Time, per cui Netflix ha ordinato una seconda stagione; Star Wars Rebels, confermata con un quarto capitolo da Disney XD e Feud, rinnovata per una seconda stagione da FX ancora prima della premiere series.
Non potremmo più vedere invece Eyewitness, cancellata da USA Network dopo solo una stagione.
Qui di seguito potete consultare lo stato delle altre serie:
SERIE CANCELLATE
Agent Carter
Agent X
American Gothic
Angel From Hell
Aquarius
Beauty and the Beast
Blood & Oil
Blunt Talk
Bordertown
BrainDead
Castle
Conviction
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life
Crowded
CSI: Cyber
Damien
Dead of Summer
Deadbeat
Devious Maids
Donny!
Doubt
Extant
Eyewitness
Famous
Feed the Beast
Galavant
Game of Silence
Girl Meets World
Good Girls Revolt
Grandfathered
Guilt
Heartbeat
Harvest
Heroes Reborn
Highston
Houdini and Doyle
House of Lies
Hunters
Impastor
Incorporated
Kevin From Work
Legends
Limitless
Mad Dogs
Manhattan
Marco Polo
Maron
Masters of Sex
Minority Report
Mistresses
Moonbeam City
No, You Shut Up!
Of Kings and Prophets
Penny Dreadful
Please Like Me
Powers
Public Morals
Roadies
Rush Hour
Salem
Satisfaction
Second Chance
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
Telenovela
The Awesomes
The Bastard Executioner
The Family
The Grinder
The Jim Gaffigan Show
The Muppets
The Mysteries of Laura
The Player
Togetherness
Travelers
Trollhunters
Truth Be Told
Tyrant
Uncle Buck
Unforgettable
Vinyl
Wicked City
You, Me and the Apocalypse
SERIE RINNOVATE
12 Monkeys
2 Broke Girls
Archer
Agents of SHIELD
American Crime Story
American Crime
American Dad!
American Horror Story
Angie Tribeca
Animal Kingdom
Animals
Another Period
Arrow
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
Ballers
Baskets
Berlin Station
Better Call Saul
Better Things
Beyond
Billions
Black-ish
Blindspot
Blue Bloods
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Born This Way
Bosch
Broad City
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Casual
Catastrophe
Channel Zero
Chasing Life
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Code Black
Cold Justice
Colony
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Criminal Minds
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Daredevil
Dark Net
Degrassi: Next Class
Deutschland 83
Dark Matter
Difficult People
Dice
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Divorce
Dr. Ken
Drunk History
Elementary
Empire
F Is Not for Family
Family Guy
Famous
Fargo
Fear The Walking Dead
Feud
Flaked
Flowers
Fresh Off the Boat
From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series
Frontier
Fuller House
Game of Thrones
Girls
Girlfriends Guide to Divorce
Good Behavior
Gollath
Gotham
Grace and Frankie
Graves
Greenleaf
Grey’s Anatomy
Halt and Catch Fire
Hap and Leonard
Hart of the City
Hawaii Five-0
High Maintenance
Homeland
House Of Cards
How to Get Away with Murder
Idiotsitter
Impastor
Insecure
Into the Badlands
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Killjoys
Kingdom
Lady Dynamite
Law & Order: SVU
Last Man Standing
Legends of Tomorrow
Lethal Weapon
Life in Pieces
Love
Lucifer
Luke Cage
Madam Secretary
Major Crimes
Man Seeking Woman
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Master of None
Mercy Street
Modern Family
Mom
Mozart in the Jungle
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Nashville
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
New Girl
Nightcap
Nobodies
Odd Mom Out
Once Upon a Time
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Orange Is the New Black
Orphan Black
Outcast
Outlander
Outsiders
Peaky Blinders
Playing House
Poldark
Portlandia
Power
Preacher
Quantico
Queen of the South
Queen Sugar
Ray Donovan
Rectify
Red Oaks
Reign
Review
Rogue
Rosewood
Scandal
Schitt's Creek
Scorpion
Scream
Scream Queens
Shades of Blue
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Shooter
Silicon Valley
Six
Skylanders Academy
Sleepy Hollow
Sneaky Pete
South Park
Spotless
Star
StartUp
Star Wars Rebels
Stitchers
Still the King
Stranger Things
Strike Back
Suits
Supergirl
Supernatural
Superstore
Survivor's Remorse
Teachers
The 100
The Affair
The Americans
The Art of More
The A Word
The Big Bang Theory
The Blacklist
The Carmichael Show
The Catch
The Detour
The Expanse
The Flash
The Fosters
The Girlfriend Experience
The Good Place
The Goldbergs
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Ship
The Leftovers
The Librarians
The Magicians
The Man in the High Castle
The Mick
The Middle
The Mindy Project
The Night Shift
The OA
The Odd Couple
The Originals
The Path
The Ranch
The Real O’Neals
The Royals
The Simpsons
The Strain
The Shannara Chronicles
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Too Close to Home
Transparent
Underground
UnReal
Van Helsing
Veep
Vikings
Voltron Legendary Defender
Westworld
Will & Grace
Wynonna Earp
Wrecked
Young Justice
Young & Hungry
Younger
You're the Worst
Z Nation
Zoo
SERIE CON BUONE PROBABILITà DI RINNOVO
Designated Survivor
Speechless
Wayward Pines
X-Files
SERIE IN DUBBIO
The Knick
The Last Kingdom
The Last Panthers
SERIE ALL'ULTIMA STAGIONE
Bates Motel
Black Sails
Bloodline
Bones
Episodes
Grimm
Hand of God
Longmire
Pretty Little Liars
Reign
Rizzoli & Isles
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Workaholics