Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 30° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Ormai la fine della stagione di programmazione televisiva statunitense si sta avvicinando sempre di più e i vari network americani hanno preso quasi tutte le decisioni relative al futuro dei loro spettacoli. Come sempre, dopo il salto, potete trovare le novità degli ultimi sette giorni riguardo i rinnovi e le cancellazioni delle varie serie TV.

Tra le serie che hanno ricevuto un ordine di rinnovo nell'ultima settimana abbiamo Nashville, che vedrà la sua sesta stagione su CMT; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, rinnovata per un secondo capitolo da Amazon; Criminal Minds, confermata con una tredicesima stagione dalla CBS; Brockmire, che IFC ha rinnovato con un terzo capitolo; Colony, che ha ricevuto un ordine per una terza stagione da USA Network e Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi, che tornerà su Netflix per un secondo e un terzo capitolo.

A dirci addio dopo tre stagioni è, invece, Man Seeking Woman, cancellata da FXX.

Ecco qui di seguito la lista con lo stato attuale delle varie serie:

SERIE CANCELLATE

Agent Carter

Agent X

American Gothic

Angel From Hell

Aquarius

Beauty and the Beast

Blood & Oil

Blunt Talk

Bordertown

BrainDead

Castle

Conviction

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life

Crowded

CSI: Cyber

Damien

Dead of Summer

Deadbeat

Devious Maids

Donny!

Doubt

Extant

Eyewitness

Famous

Feed the Beast

Galavant

Game of Silence

Girl Meets World

Good Girls Revolt

Grandfathered

Guilt

Heartbeat

Harvest

Heroes Reborn

Highston

Houdini and Doyle

House of Lies

Hunters

Impastor

Incorporated

Kevin From Work

Kingdom

Legends

Limitless

Mad Dogs

Man Seeking Woman

Manhattan

Marco Polo

Maron

Masters of Sex

Minority Report

Mistresses

Moonbeam City

No, You Shut Up!

Of Kings and Prophets

Penny Dreadful

Please Like Me

Powers

Public Morals

Roadies

Rush Hour

Salem

Satisfaction

Second Chance

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

Telenovela

The Awesomes

The Bastard Executioner

The Family

The Grinder

The Jim Gaffigan Show

The Knick

The Muppets

The Mysteries of Laura

The Player

Togetherness

Travelers

Trollhunters

Truth Be Told

Tyrant

Uncle Buck

Unforgettable

Vinyl

Wicked City

You, Me and the Apocalypse



SERIE RINNOVATE

12 Monkeys

2 Broke Girls

Archer

Agents of SHIELD

American Crime Story

American Crime

American Dad!

American Horror Story

Angie Tribeca

Animal Kingdom

Animals

Another Period

Arrow

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

Ballers

Baskets

Berlin Station

Better Call Saul

Better Things

Beyond

Big Hero 6

Billions

Black-ish

Blindspot

Blue Bloods

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Born This Way

Bosch

Broad City

Brockmire

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bull

Casual

Catastrophe

Channel Zero

Chasing Life

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Code Black

Cold Justice

Colony

Crashing

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Daredevil

Dark Net

Degrassi: Next Class

Detrolters

Deutschland 83

Dark Matter

Difficult People

Dice

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

Divorce

Dr. Ken

Drunk History

Elementary

Empire

F Is Not for Family

Falling Water

Family Guy

Famous

Fargo

Fear The Walking Dead

Feud

Flaked

Flowers

Fresh Off the Boat

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series

Frontier

Fuller House

Game of Thrones

Girls

Girlfriends Guide to Divorce

Good Behavior

Gollath

Gotham

Grace and Frankie

Graves

Greenleaf

Grey’s Anatomy

Halt and Catch Fire

Hap and Leonard

Hart of the City

Hawaii Five-0

High Maintenance

Homeland

House Of Cards

How to Get Away with Murder

Humans

Idiotsitter

Impastor

Insecure

Into the Badlands

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

Kevin Can Wait

Killjoys

Lady Dynamite

Law & Order: SVU

Last Man Standing

Legends of Tomorrow

Legion

Lethal Weapon

Life in Pieces

Love

Lucifer

Luke Cage

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Major Crimes

Man With a Plan

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Master of None

Mercy Street

Modern Family

Mom

Mozart in the Jungle

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Nashville

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

New Girl

Nightcap

Nobodies

Odd Mom Out

Once Upon a Time

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Orange Is the New Black

Orphan Black

Outcast

Outlander

Outsiders

Peaky Blinders

Playing House

Poldark

Portlandia

Power

Preacher

Quantico

Queen of the South

Queen Sugar

Ray Donovan

Rectify

Red Oaks

Reign

Review

Riverdale

Rogue

Rosewood

Santa Clarita Diet

Scandal

Schitt's Creek

Scorpion

Scream

Scream Queens

Shades of Blue

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Shooter

Shut Eye

Silicon Valley

Six

Skylanders Academy

Sleepy Hollow

Sneaky Pete

South Park

Spotless

Star

StartUp

Star Wars Rebels

Stitchers

Still the King

Stranger Things

Strike Back

Suits

Supergirl

Superior Donuts

Supernatural

Superstore

Survivor's Remorse

Taboo

Teachers

The 100

The Affair

The Americans

The Art of More

The A Word

The Big Bang Theory

The Blacklist

The Carmichael Show

The Catch

The Detour

The Expanse

The Flash

The Fosters

The Girlfriend Experience

The Good Fight

The Good Place

The Goldbergs

The Last Man on Earth

The Last Ship

The Leftovers

The Librarians

The Magicians

The Man in the High Castle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Mick

The Middle

The Mindy Project

The Night Shift

The OA

The Odd Couple

The Originals

The Path

The Ranch

The Real O’Neals

The Royals

The Simpsons

The Strain

The Shannara Chronicles

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Too Close to Home

Transparent

Underground

Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi

UnReal

Van Helsing

Veep

Vikings

Voltron Legendary Defender

Westworld

Will & Grace

Wynonna Earp

Wrecked

Young Justice

Young & Hungry

Younger

You're the Worst

Z Nation

Zoo



SERIE CON BUONE PROBABILITà DI RINNOVO

Designated Survivor

Speechless

Wayward Pines

X-Files

SERIE IN DUBBIO

The Last Kingdom

The Last Panthers



SERIE ALL'ULTIMA STAGIONE

Bates Motel

Black Sails

Bloodline

Bones

Episodes

Grimm

Hand of God

Longmire

Pretty Little Liars

Reign

Rizzoli & Isles

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Workaholics