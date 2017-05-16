Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 35° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Negli ultimi sette giorni sono stati tantissimi gli annunci e le comunicazioni fatte dai network a stelle e strisce riguardo ai rinnovi e alle cancellazioni delle loro serie televisive e, come sempre, anche questa settimana grazie al nostro consueto appuntamento, potete consultare tutte queste ultime novità subito dopo il salto.

Tra le serie che hanno ricevuto un ordine di rinnovo abbiamo Code Black che tornerà con una terza stagione su CBS; New Girl, che la FOX ha rinnovato per un'ultima e settima stagione; Elementary e Amazing Race, rinnovate dalla CBS; Timeless, che tornerà con una seconda stagione su NBC; Law & Order: SVU, rinnovata per la sua diciannovesima stagione dalla NBC; The Exorcist, che tornerà con un secondo capitolo sulla FOX; The Son, la cui seconda stagione arriverà su AMC; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, rinnovata per un quinto capitolo dalla FOX. Ad essere state rinnovate dalla ABC sono Quantico, Speechless, Fresh Off the Boat, American Housewife, Black-ish, Designated Survivor, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. e Once Upon a Time; Great News, rinnovata dalla NBC per un secondo capitolo; The Goldbergs, che tornerà per la quinta e la sesta stagione su ABC; American Gods, rinnovata per la seconda stagione su Starz; The Blacklist, confermata per un quinto capitolo dalla NBC. La FOX ha rinnovato, poi, The Last Man on Earth e Gotham; anche iZombie e The Originals torneranno su The CW; Modern Family tornerà con la nona e la decima stagione su ABC; Blindspot tornerà con il terzo capitolo su NBC; Taken tornerà con una seconda stagione su NBC, che ha rinnovato anche Chicago Fire, Chicago Med e Chicago P.D.

Gli show a cui dovremo dire addio, invece, sono Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, cancellata dalla CBS, come anche 2 Broke Girls; Baby Daddy, cancellato da Freeform; The Great Indoors, cancellato dopo una sola stagione dalla CBS; The Blacklist: Redemption, annullata dopo una sola stagione da NBC; Notorious, anch'essa cancellata dopo il suo primo capitolo dalla ABC; Powerless, che non tornerà per una seconda stagione; American Crime, annullata dalla ABC insieme a The Catch, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, The Real O'Neals e Secrets and Lies; la FOX ha messo fine, poi, alle serie Scream Queens, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, APB, Making History e Son of Zorn; Last Man Standing è arrivato alla sua conclusione su ABC; Scandal finirà con la sua settima stagione su ABC.



Qui sotto potete trovare la lista aggiornata delle varie serie:

SERIE CANCELLATE

