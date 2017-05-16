Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 35° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Tra le serie che hanno ricevuto un ordine di rinnovo abbiamo Code Black che tornerà con una terza stagione su CBS; New Girl, che la FOX ha rinnovato per un'ultima e settima stagione; Elementary e Amazing Race, rinnovate dalla CBS; Timeless, che tornerà con una seconda stagione su NBC; Law & Order: SVU, rinnovata per la sua diciannovesima stagione dalla NBC; The Exorcist, che tornerà con un secondo capitolo sulla FOX; The Son, la cui seconda stagione arriverà su AMC; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, rinnovata per un quinto capitolo dalla FOX. Ad essere state rinnovate dalla ABC sono Quantico, Speechless, Fresh Off the Boat, American Housewife, Black-ish, Designated Survivor, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. e Once Upon a Time; Great News, rinnovata dalla NBC per un secondo capitolo; The Goldbergs, che tornerà per la quinta e la sesta stagione su ABC; American Gods, rinnovata per la seconda stagione su Starz; The Blacklist, confermata per un quinto capitolo dalla NBC. La FOX ha rinnovato, poi, The Last Man on Earth e Gotham; anche iZombie e The Originals torneranno su The CW; Modern Family tornerà con la nona e la decima stagione su ABC; Blindspot tornerà con il terzo capitolo su NBC; Taken tornerà con una seconda stagione su NBC, che ha rinnovato anche Chicago Fire, Chicago Med e Chicago P.D.
Gli show a cui dovremo dire addio, invece, sono Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, cancellata dalla CBS, come anche 2 Broke Girls; Baby Daddy, cancellato da Freeform; The Great Indoors, cancellato dopo una sola stagione dalla CBS; The Blacklist: Redemption, annullata dopo una sola stagione da NBC; Notorious, anch'essa cancellata dopo il suo primo capitolo dalla ABC; Powerless, che non tornerà per una seconda stagione; American Crime, annullata dalla ABC insieme a The Catch, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, The Real O'Neals e Secrets and Lies; la FOX ha messo fine, poi, alle serie Scream Queens, Rosewood, Sleepy Hollow, APB, Making History e Son of Zorn; Last Man Standing è arrivato alla sua conclusione su ABC; Scandal finirà con la sua settima stagione su ABC.
Qui sotto potete trovare la lista aggiornata delle varie serie:
SERIE CANCELLATE2 Broke Girls
Agent Carter
Agent X
American Crime
American Gothic
Angel From Hell
APB
Aquarius
Baby Daddy
Beauty and the Beast
Blood & Oil
Blunt Talk
Bordertown
BrainDead
Castle
Conviction
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Crowded
CSI: Cyber
Damien
Dead of Summer
Deadbeat
Devious Maids
Donny!
Doubt
Dr. Ken
Emerald City
Extant
Eyewitness
Famous
Feed the Beast
Frequency
Galavant
Game of Silence
Girl Meets World
Good Girls Revolt
Grandfathered
Guilt
Heartbeat
Harvest
Heroes Reborn
Highston
Houdini and Doyle
House of Lies
Hunters
Imaginary Mary
Impastor
Incorporated
Kevin From Work
Kingdom
Last Man Standing
Legends
Limitless
Mad Dogs
Making History
Man Seeking Woman
Manhattan
Marco Polo
Maron
Masters of Sex
Minority Report
Mistresses
Moonbeam City
No Tomorrow
No, You Shut Up!
Notorious
Of Kings and Prophets
Outsiders
Penny Dreadful
Pitch
Please Like Me
Powerless
Powers
Public Morals
Roadies
Rosewood
Rush Hour
Salem
Satisfaction
Scandal
Scream Queens
Second Chance
Secrets and Lies
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
Telenovela
The Awesomes
The Bastard Executioner
The Blacklist: Redemption
The Catch
The Family
The Great Indoors
The Grinder
The Jim Gaffigan Show
The Knick
The Muppets
The Mysteries of Laura
The Odd Couple
The Player
The Real O’Neals
Togetherness
Travelers
Trollhunters
Truth Be Told
Tyrant
Uncle Buck
Unforgettable
Vinyl
Wicked City
You, Me and the Apocalypse
SERIE RINNOVATE
12 Monkeys
13 Reasons Why
Archer
Agents of SHIELD
Amazing Race
American Crime Story
American Dad!
American Horror Story
American Housewife
American Gods
Angie Tribeca
Animal Kingdom
Animals
Another Period
Arrow
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Atlanta
Ballers
Baskets
Berlin Station
Better Call Saul
Better Things
Beyond
Big Hero 6
Billions
Black-ish
Blindspot
Blue Bloods
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Born This Way
Bosch
Broad City
Brockmire
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bull
Casual
Catastrophe
Channel Zero
Chasing Life
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Code Black
Cold Justice
Colony
Crashing
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Criminal Minds
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Daredevil
Dark Net
Degrassi: Next Class
Designated Survivor
Detrolters
Deutschland 83
Dark Matter
Difficult People
Dice
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Divorce
Drunk History
Elementary
Empire
F Is Not for Family
Falling Water
Family Guy
Famous
Fargo
Fear The Walking Dead
Feud
Flaked
Flowers
Freakish
Fresh Off the Boat
From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series
Frontier
Fuller House
Game of Thrones
Girls
Girlfriends Guide to Divorce
Good Behavior
Gollath
Gotham
Grace and Frankie
Graves
Great News
Greenleaf
Grey’s Anatomy
Halt and Catch Fire
Hap and Leonard
Hart of the City
Hawaii Five-0
High Maintenance
Homeland
House Of Cards
How to Get Away with Murder
Humans
Idiotsitter
Impastor
Ingobernable
Insecure
Into the Badlands
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Kevin Can Wait
Killjoys
Lady Dynamite
Law & Order: SVU
Legends of Tomorrow
Legion
Lethal Weapon
Life in Pieces
Love
Lucifer
Luke Cage
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Major Crimes
Man With a Plan
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Master of None
Mercy Street
Modern Family
Mom
Mozart in the Jungle
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Nashville
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
New Girl
Nightcap
Nobodies
Odd Mom Out
Once Upon a Time
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Orange Is the New Black
Orphan Black
Outcast
Outlander
Patriot
Peaky Blinders
Playing House
Poldark
Portlandia
Power
Preacher
Quantico
Queen of the South
Queen Sugar
Ray Donovan
Rectify
Red Oaks
Reign
Review
Riverdale
Rogue
Santa Clarita Diet
Schitt's Creek
Scorpion
Scream
Shades of Blue
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Shooter
Shut Eye
Silicon Valley
Six
Skylanders Academy
Snatch
Sneaky Pete
South Park
Speechless
Spotless
Star
StartUp
Star Wars Rebels
Stitchers
Still the King
Stranger Things
Strike Back
Suits
Supergirl
SuperMansion
Superior Donuts
Supernatural
Superstore
Survivor's Remorse
Taboo
Taken
Teachers
The 100
The Affair
The Americans
The Arrangement
The Art of More
The A Word
The Big Bang Theory
The Blacklist
The Carmichael Show
The Detour
The Exorcist
The Expanse
The Flash
The Fosters
The Girlfriend Experience
The Good Fight
The Good Place
The Goldbergs
The Handmaid's Tale
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Ship
The Leftovers
The Librarians
The Magicians
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Mick
The Middle
The Mindy Project
The Night Shift
The OA
The Originals
The Path
The Ranch
The Royals
The Simpsons
The Strain
The Shannara Chronicles
The Son
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Timeless
Too Close to Home
Transparent
Underground
Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi
UnReal
Van Helsing
Veep
Vikings
Voltron Legendary Defender
Westworld
Will & Grace
Wynonna Earp
Wrecked
X-Files
Young Justice
Young & Hungry
Younger
You're the Worst
Z Nation
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Zoo
SERIE CON BUONE PROBABILITà DI RINNOVO
Wayward Pines
SERIE IN DUBBIO
The Last Kingdom
The Last Panthers
SERIE ALL'ULTIMA STAGIONE
Bates Motel
Black Sails
Bloodline
Bones
Episodes
Grimm
Hand of God
Longmire
Pretty Little Liars
Reign
Rizzoli & Isles
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Workaholics