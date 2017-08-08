Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 47° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Anche in questa seconda settimana del mese di agosto, torniamo ad informarvi su tutte le novità degli ultimi sette giorni per quanto riguarda i rinnovi e le cancellazioni degli show che vedremo nel corso della prossima stagione televisiva, o a cui dovremo dire addio. Come sempre trovate tutte le ultime news subito dopo il salto.

Nel corso degli ultimi sette giorni sono state confermate per un nuovo capitolo Greenleaf, che tornerà su OWN per una terza stagione; Famous in Love, per cui Freeform ha ordinato un secondo capitolo; Will & Grace, il cui revival arriverà su NBC con una prima e una seconda stagione; Anne With an E, che Netflix ha confermato con un secondo capitolo e The Middle, che terminerà la sua storia con una nona ed ultima stagione su ABC.

Ecco la lista con lo stato attuale delle altre serie:

SERIE CANCELLATE

2 Broke Girls

24: Legacy

Agent Carter

Agent X

American Crime

American Gothic

Angel From Hell

APB

Aquarius

Baby Daddy

Beauty and the Beast

Blood & Oil

Blunt Talk

Bordertown

BrainDead

Castle

Chicago Justice

Conviction

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Crowded

CSI: Cyber

Damien

Dead of Summer

Deadbeat

Devious Maids

Donny!

Doubt

Downward Dog

Dr. Ken

East Los High

Emerald City

Extant

Eyewitness

Famous

Feed the Beast

Frequency

Galavant

Game of Silence

Girlboss

Girl Meets World

Good Girls Revolt

Grandfathered

Guilt

Heartbeat

Harvest

Heroes Reborn

Highston

Houdini and Doyle

House of Lies

Hunters

Imaginary Mary

Impastor

Incorporated

Kevin From Work

Kingdom

Last Man Standing

Legends

Limitless

Mad Dogs

Making History

Man Seeking Woman

Manhattan

Marco Polo

Maron

Masters of Sex

Minority Report

Mistresses

Moonbeam City

No Tomorrow

No, You Shut Up!

Notorious

Of Kings and Prophets

Outsiders

Penny Dreadful

Pitch

Please Like Me

Powerless

Powers

Public Morals

Quarry

Roadies

Rosewood

Rush Hour

Salem

Satisfaction

Scandal

Scream Queens

Second Chance

Secrets and Lies

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

Telenovela

The Awesomes

The Bastard Executioner

The Blacklist: Redemption

The Carmichael Show

The Catch

The Family

The Get Down

The Great Indoors

The Grinder

The Jim Gaffigan Show

The Knick

The Muppets

The Mysteries of Laura

The Odd Couple

The Player

The Real O’Neals

The Young Pope

Togetherness

Travelers

Trollhunters

Truth Be Told

Tyrant

Uncle Buck

Underground

Unforgettable

Vinyl

Wicked City

You, Me and the Apocalypse



SERIE RINNOVATE



12 Monkeys

13 Reasons Why

Archer

Agents of SHIELD

Amazing Race

American Crime Story

American Dad!

American Horror Story

American Housewife

American Gods

Angie Tribeca

Animal Kingdom

Animals

Anne With an E

Another Period

Arrested Development

Arrow

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Atlanta

Ballers

Baskets

Berlin Station

Better Call Saul

Better Things

Beyond

Big Hero 6

Billions

Black-ish

Blindspot

Blue Bloods

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Born This Way

Bosch

Broad City

Brockmire

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bull

Castlevania

Casual

Catastrophe

Channel Zero

Chasing Life

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Claws

Code Black

Cold Justice

Colony

Crashing

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Criminal Minds

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Daredevil

Dark Net

Dear White People

Degrassi: Next Class

Designated Survivor

Detrolters

Deutschland 83

Dark Matter

Difficult People

Dice

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

Divorce

Drunk History

Elementary

Empire

F Is for Family

Falling Water

Family Guy

Famous

Famous in Love

Fargo

Fear The Walking Dead

Feud

Flaked

Flowers

Freakish

Fresh Off the Boat

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series

Frontier

Fuller House

Game of Thrones

Girls

Girlfriends Guide to Divorce

Good Behavior

Good Witch

Gollath

Gotham

Grace and Frankie

Graves

Great News

Greenleaf

Grey’s Anatomy

Halt and Catch Fire

Hap and Leonard

Harlots

Hart of the City

Hawaii Five-0

High Maintenance

Homeland

House Of Cards

How to Get Away with Murder

Humans

Idiotsitter

Impastor

Ingobernable

Insecure

Into the Badlands

Iron Fist

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

Kevin Can Wait

Killjoys

Lady Dynamite

Law & Order: SVU

Legends of Tomorrow

Legion

Lethal Weapon

Life in Pieces

Love

Lucifer

Luke Cage

Luther

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Major Crimes

Man With a Plan

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Mary Kills People

Master of None

Mercy Street

Modern Family

Mom

Mozart in the Jungle

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Nashville

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

New Girl

Nightcap

Nobodies

Odd Mom Out

Once Upon a Time

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Orange Is the New Black

Orphan Black

Outcast

Outlander

Patriot

Peaky Blinders

Playing House

Poldark

Portlandia

Power

Preacher

Quantico

Queen of the South

Queen Sugar

Ray Donovan

Rectify

Red Oaks

Reign

Review

Riverdale

Rogue

Santa Clarita Diet

Schitt's Creek

Scorpion

Scream

Sense8

Shades of Blue

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Shooter

Shut Eye

Silicon Valley

Six

Skylanders Academy

Snatch

Sneaky Pete

South Park

Speechless

Spotless

Star

StartUp

Star Wars Rebels

Stitchers

Still the King

Stranger Things

Strike Back

Suits

Supergirl

SuperMansion

Superior Donuts

Supernatural

Superstore

Survivor's Remorse

Taboo

Taken

Teachers

The 100

The Affair

The Americans

The Arrangement

The Art of More

The A Word

The Big Bang Theory

The Blacklist

The Detour

The Exorcist

The Expanse

The Flash

The Fosters

The Girlfriend Experience

The Good Fight

The Good Place

The Goldbergs

The Handmaid's Tale

The Last Man on Earth

The Last Ship

The Leftovers

The Librarians

The Magicians

The Man in the High Castle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Mick

The Mindy Project

The Night Shift

The OA

The Path

The Ranch

The Royals

The Simpsons

The Strain

The Shannara Chronicles

The Son

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Timeless

Too Close to Home

Transparent

Trial & Error

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Underground

Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi

UnReal

Van Helsing

Veep

Vikings

Voltron Legendary Defender

Westworld

Will & Grace

Wynonna Earp

Wrecked

X-Files

Young Justice

Young & Hungry

Younger

You're the Worst

Z Nation

Z: The Beginning of Everything

Zoo



SERIE CON BUONE PROBABILITà DI RINNOVO

Wayward Pines



SERIE IN DUBBIO

The Last Kingdom

The Last Panthers



SERIE ALL'ULTIMA STAGIONE

Bates Motel

Black Sails

Bloodline

Bones

Episodes

Grimm

Hand of God

Longmire

Pretty Little Liars

Reign

Rizzoli & Isles

Teen Wolf

The Middle

The Originals

The Vampire Diaries

Workaholics