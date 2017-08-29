Rinnovi e Cancellazioni Serie TV: 50° settimana della stagione 2016/17

Tra le serie rinnovate troviamo Insecure, Room 104 e Ballers, che sono state confermate dalla HBO; Snowfall, per cui FX ha ordinato una seconda stagione; Queen of the South, che tornerà con un terzo capitolo su USA Network; Ozark, Friends From College e GLOW, che vedranno tutte una seconda stagione su Netflix, mentre Last Chance U tornerà sul servizio di streaming per un terzo capitolo; I'm Sorry, rinnovata per un secondo capitolo da truTV; Transparent, per cui è in arrivo la quinta stagione su Amazon e Get Shorty, che Epix ha rinnovato per una seconda stagione.
L'unica serie ad essere stata cancellata, invece, è Gypsy, che Netflix ha annullato dopo una sola stagione.
Qui di seguito potete trovare la lista aggiornata con le altre serie:
SERIE CANCELLATE
2 Broke Girls
24: Legacy
Agent Carter
Agent X
American Crime
American Gothic
Angel From Hell
APB
Aquarius
Baby Daddy
Beauty and the Beast
Blood & Oil
Blunt Talk
Bordertown
BrainDead
Castle
Chicago Justice
Conviction
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Crowded
CSI: Cyber
Damien
Dead of Summer
Deadbeat
Devious Maids
Donny!
Doubt
Downward Dog
Dr. Ken
East Los High
Emerald City
Extant
Eyewitness
Famous
Feed the Beast
Frequency
Galavant
Game of Silence
Girlboss
Girl Meets World
Good Girls Revolt
Grandfathered
Guilt
Gypsy
Heartbeat
Harvest
Heroes Reborn
Highston
Houdini and Doyle
House of Lies
Hunters
Imaginary Mary
Impastor
Incorporated
Kevin From Work
Kingdom
Last Man Standing
Legends
Limitless
Mad Dogs
Making History
Man Seeking Woman
Manhattan
Marco Polo
Maron
Masters of Sex
Minority Report
Mistresses
Moonbeam City
No Tomorrow
No, You Shut Up!
Notorious
Of Kings and Prophets
Outsiders
Penny Dreadful
Pitch
Please Like Me
Powerless
Powers
Public Morals
Quarry
Roadies
Rosewood
Rush Hour
Salem
Satisfaction
Scandal
Scream Queens
Second Chance
Secrets and Lies
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
Telenovela
The Awesomes
The Bastard Executioner
The Blacklist: Redemption
The Carmichael Show
The Catch
The Family
The Get Down
The Great Indoors
The Grinder
The Jim Gaffigan Show
The Knick
The Muppets
The Mysteries of Laura
The Odd Couple
The Player
The Real O’Neals
The Young Pope
Togetherness
Travelers
Trollhunters
Truth Be Told
Tyrant
Uncle Buck
Underground
Unforgettable
Vinyl
Wicked City
You, Me and the Apocalypse
SERIE RINNOVATE
12 Monkeys
13 Reasons Why
Archer
Agents of SHIELD
Amazing Race
American Crime Story
American Dad!
American Horror Story
American Housewife
American Gods
Angie Tribeca
Animal Kingdom
Animals
Anne With an E
Another Period
Arrested Development
Arrow
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Atlanta
Ballers
Baskets
Berlin Station
Better Call Saul
Better Things
Beyond
Big Hero 6
Billions
Black-ish
Blindspot
Blue Bloods
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Born This Way
Bosch
Broad City
Brockmire
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bull
Castlevania
Casual
Catastrophe
Channel Zero
Chasing Life
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Claws
Code Black
Cold Justice
Colony
Crashing
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Criminal Minds
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Daredevil
Dark Net
Dear White People
Degrassi: Next Class
Designated Survivor
Detrolters
Deutschland 83
Dark Matter
Difficult People
Dice
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Divorce
Drunk History
Elementary
Empire
F Is for Family
Falling Water
Family Guy
Famous
Famous in Love
Fargo
Fear The Walking Dead
Feud
Flaked
Flowers
Freakish
Fresh Off the Boat
Friends From College
From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series
Frontier
Fuller House
Game of Thrones
Get Shorty
Girls
Girlfriends Guide to Divorce
GLOW
Good Behavior
Good Witch
Gollath
Gotham
Grace and Frankie
Graves
Great News
Greenleaf
Grey’s Anatomy
Halt and Catch Fire
Hap and Leonard
Harlots
Hart of the City
Hawaii Five-0
High Maintenance
Homeland
House Of Cards
How to Get Away with Murder
Humans
I'm Sorry
Idiotsitter
Impastor
Ingobernable
Insecure
Into the Badlands
Iron Fist
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Kevin Can Wait
Killjoys
Lady Dynamite
Last Chance U
Law & Order: SVU
Legends of Tomorrow
Legion
Lethal Weapon
Life in Pieces
Love
Lucifer
Luke Cage
Luther
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Major Crimes
Man With a Plan
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Mary Kills People
Master of None
Mercy Street
Modern Family
Mom
Mozart in the Jungle
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Nashville
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
New Girl
Nightcap
Nobodies
Odd Mom Out
Once Upon a Time
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Orange Is the New Black
Orphan Black
Outcast
Outlander
Ozark
Patriot
Peaky Blinders
Playing House
Poldark
Portlandia
Power
Preacher
Quantico
Queen of the South
Queen Sugar
Ray Donovan
Rectify
Red Oaks
Reign
Review
Riverdale
Rogue
Room 104
Santa Clarita Diet
Schitt's Creek
Scorpion
Scream
Sense8
Shades of Blue
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Shooter
Shut Eye
Silicon Valley
Six
Skylanders Academy
Snatch
Sneaky Pete
Snowfall
South Park
Speechless
Spotless
Star
StartUp
Star Wars Rebels
Stitchers
Still the King
Stranger Things
Strike Back
Suits
Supergirl
SuperMansion
Superior Donuts
Supernatural
Superstore
Survivor's Remorse
Taboo
Taken
Teachers
The 100
The Affair
The Americans
The Arrangement
The Art of More
The A Word
The Big Bang Theory
The Blacklist
The Detour
The Exorcist
The Expanse
The Flash
The Fosters
The Girlfriend Experience
The Good Fight
The Good Place
The Goldbergs
The Handmaid's Tale
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Ship
The Leftovers
The Librarians
The Magicians
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Mick
The Mindy Project
The Night Shift
The OA
The Path
The Ranch
The Royals
The Simpsons
The Strain
The Shannara Chronicles
The Son
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Timeless
Too Close to Home
Transparent
Trial & Error
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Underground
Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi
UnReal
Van Helsing
Veep
Vikings
Voltron Legendary Defender
Westworld
Will & Grace
Wynonna Earp
Wrecked
X-Files
Young Justice
Young & Hungry
Younger
You're the Worst
Z Nation
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Zoo
SERIE CON BUONE PROBABILITà DI RINNOVO
Wayward Pines
SERIE IN DUBBIO
The Last Kingdom
The Last Panthers
SERIE ALL'ULTIMA STAGIONE
Bates Motel
Black Sails
Bloodline
Bones
Episodes
Grimm
Hand of God
Longmire
Pretty Little Liars
Reign
Rizzoli & Isles
Teen Wolf
The Middle
The Originals
The Vampire Diaries
Workaholics