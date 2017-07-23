SDCC - Black Lightning: James Remar e Damon Gupton entrano nel cast

Direttamente dalarriva la notizia che due nuovi attori si aggiungono al cast di Black Lightning , la nuova serie DC su Fulmine Nero.

I produttori esecutivi Salim Akil e Mara Brock Akil hanno annunciato che James Remar e Damon Gupton saranno series regular e che Remar (Dexter, Django Unchained) vestirà i panni di Peter Gambi, amico di lunga data di Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). Gambi è il mentore di Jefferson, la sua figura paterna, oltre che il suo "sarto". La relazione tra i due sarà una finestra dolorosa sul passato di Jefferson che si ripercuoterà sul loro rapporto per sempre. .

Damon Gupton (Whiplash, La La Land) sarà l'ispettore Henderson.

Black Lightning è prodotto dalla Berlanti Productions e la Akil Productions in associazione con la Warner Bros. Television, e produttori esecutivi sono Greg Berlanti (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Salim Akil e Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, The Game, Girlfriends), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl).