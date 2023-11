I 10 personaggi più odiati delle serie tv, da Breaking Bad a Game of Thrones

Most hated TV characters, according to over 20,000 votes:



1️⃣ Joffrey Baratheon

2️⃣ Ramsey Bolton

3️⃣ Skyler White

4️⃣ Shou Tucker

5️⃣ Cersei Lannister

6️⃣ Livia Soprano

7️⃣ Todd Alquist

8️⃣ The Governor

9️⃣ Caillou

🔟 Rachel Berry



Lori Grimes, Dora, Barney & Petyr are among the top 25.… pic.twitter.com/E5LooOfYvX