Addio a Gabe Khouth di Once Upon A Time, il saluto dei colleghi all'attore scomparso
Addio a Gabe Khouth. L'attore, celebre per aver particapato alla serie tv di ABC, Once Upon A Time, e per essere stato la voce di tanti personaggi del mondo dell'animazione, è scomparso il 23 luglio all'età di 46 anni.
Forse lo avevate conosciuto nei panni di Eolo in Once Upon A Time; forse ve lo ricordate come Lou dello show di Netflix, Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi; o forse lo avevate notato nelle sue comparsate in Supernatural.
Molti in America Settentrionale, invece, lo ricorderanno soprattutto per il suo ruolo di doppiatore in numerose serie d'animazione. Tra i suoi personaggi più noti anche Saji Crossroad in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Nicol Amarfi in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Ken Midori in Beyblade Burst, Arcade in X-Men: Evolution e nel doppiaggio canadese dell'anime, Goten da adolescente in Dragon Ball Z.
Gabe Khouth, attore canadese originario di Vancouver, è recentemente venuto a mancare.
La causa del decesso sembrerebbe essere imputabile a un attacco cardiaco avuto durante un viaggio in moto, come dichiara anche l'amico Peter Kelamis su Twitter.
I colleghi di Gabe hanno voluto ricordare l'amico sui social network con dei post e delle parole di cordoglio nei confronti della famiglia. Ne abbiamo raccolti alcuni, che potete trovare anche in calce alla notizia.
On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.— Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019
Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.
My deepest condolences to his Family and friends
RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh
Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth... a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe.— Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
So saddened by the news of @gabrielforest72 sudden passing... my heart goes out to your family & loved ones. You were so sweet, kind & caring to me. I’ll have a beautiful memory of whenever we would talk, you were always so genuine & always could make me smile. I will miss you dearly friend. #rip ❤️
❤️ I’m totally saddened by the loss of our good friend Gabe @gabekhouth You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Thanks for all the belly laughs. Love ya buddy❤️ Feel free to visit/leave flowers/write notes at https://t.co/abaGLcm23s pic.twitter.com/BpmvZvmbGi— Jason Burkart (@JasonBurkart) July 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
This is how I will always remember you Gabe - @gabrielforest72, that sweet, funny, talented, scrappy kid who always wanted to act and picked up a love for James Dean. Thanks for the great memories, being my roommate and fellow artist. I know you found moments of happiness as witnessed in this photo and through your amazing family. I'll miss you. I believe life is eternal, so I know we'll see each other again on our next mission. Rest well til then and will hold the fort down for you. #rip #gabekhouth
Altri contenuti per Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1
- Once Upon a Time, la prima stagione trasloca da RaiDue a Rai4
- Once Upon a Time, da questa sera su RaiDue la prima stagione inedita del mistery drama ABC
- Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1 RECENSIONE
- Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1 HALF SEASON
- Once Upon a Time, Sebastian Stan guest-star in uno dei prossimi episodi della serie ABC
Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1
- Genere: Fantastico
- Regia: Greg Beeman, Mark Mylod, David Solomon, Dean White, Michael Waxman
- Interpreti: Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Carlyle, Lana Parrilla, Jared Gilmore, Josh Dallas, Raphael Sbarge, Meghan Ory, Jamie Dornan
- Sceneggiatura: Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis
- Nazione: USA
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- +
Contenuti più Letti
- I ragazzi di The Big Bang Theory non si parlano dalla fine della serie
- Stranger Things, lo spericolato stunt di Millie Bobby Brown su Instagram
- 4 commentiLucifer, si allunga la stagione 5: annunciati altri sei episodi
- Ecco le prime immagini del nuovo villain di The Walking Dead 10
- 5 commentiNetflix: tre serie tv da vedere ad agosto 2019
- 1 commentiStranger Things 3: Dacre Montgomery celebra il suo record di popolarità
- 1 commentiArrow: Stephen Amell vorrebbe il ritorno di Felicity nel finale della serie
- Stranger Things 3: le idee dietro i Demogorgoni e il Mind Flayer
- 1 commentiMilan - Benfica, dove guardarla gratis in TV ed in streaming
- 16 commentiGli showrunner di Game of Thrones David Benioff e D.B. Weiss lasciano HBO