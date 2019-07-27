Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1
  3. Notizie

Addio a Gabe Khouth di Once Upon A Time, il saluto dei colleghi all'attore scomparso

Addio a Gabe Khouth di Once Upon A Time, il saluto dei colleghi all'attore scomparso
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Addio a Gabe Khouth. L'attore, celebre per aver particapato alla serie tv di ABC, Once Upon A Time, e per essere stato la voce di tanti personaggi del mondo dell'animazione, è scomparso il 23 luglio all'età di 46 anni.

Forse lo avevate conosciuto nei panni di Eolo in Once Upon A Time; forse ve lo ricordate come Lou dello show di Netflix, Una Serie di Sfortunati Eventi; o forse lo avevate notato nelle sue comparsate in Supernatural.

Molti in America Settentrionale, invece, lo ricorderanno soprattutto per il suo ruolo di doppiatore in numerose serie d'animazione. Tra i suoi personaggi più noti anche Saji Crossroad in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Nicol Amarfi in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Ken Midori in Beyblade Burst, Arcade in X-Men: Evolution e nel doppiaggio canadese dell'anime, Goten da adolescente in Dragon Ball Z.

Gabe Khouth, attore canadese originario di Vancouver, è recentemente venuto a mancare.

La causa del decesso sembrerebbe essere imputabile a un attacco cardiaco avuto durante un viaggio in moto, come dichiara anche l'amico Peter Kelamis su Twitter.

I colleghi di Gabe hanno voluto ricordare l'amico sui social network con dei post e delle parole di cordoglio nei confronti della famiglia. Ne abbiamo raccolti alcuni, che potete trovare anche in calce alla notizia.

FONTE: Comicbook
Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Once Upon a Time - Stagione 1

  1. Titans 2: Anna Diop e Conor Leslie in un video throwback dal set di Titans