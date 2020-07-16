Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7, ecco chi ha diretto il prossimo episodio della serie

La settima e ultima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. è ormai arrivata a metà strada (anzi, l'ha già superata), e il prossimo episodio in onda su ABC sarà quello diretto da un membro del cast. Scopriamo chi.

Con un lungo (e per lungo intendiamo davvero lungo) post su Instagram (che trovate ovviamente in calce al pezzo), Elizabeth Henstridge a.k.a. Jemma Simmons a.k.a. la seconda metà dei FitzSimmons, ci comunica che alla regia dell'episodio 7x09 As I Have Always Been c'è proprio lei.

"Sono la regista dell'episodio della prossima settimana di @agentsofshield!!" scrive l'attrice "Grazie @lorrainecink (icona @marvel ) per avermi aiutato a spargere la voce. È stato un sogno divenuto realtà quello di poter dirigere i miei più grandi e talentuosi amici per il miglior show sulla faccia della terra creato dai più incredibili boss il cui sostegno è immancabile @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb. E poi è stato scritto dal fantastico @drewzgreenberg!"

E i ringraziamenti cntinuano, dal network (ABC) su cui va in onda la serie, al resto del cast (Clark Gregg/Coulson per avergli fatto da mentore, Jeff Ward/Deke per avergli portato acqua e limone), promettendo che la performance di Chloe Bennet/Daisy in particolare sarà assolutamente rimarchevole.

"È un episodio assurdo ragazzi. Non vedo l'ora che possiate godervelo" e conclude non prima di ringraziare altre persone, scherzando "Edit, perché questa caption aveva chiaramente bisogno di essere più lunga...".

Il nono episodio della settima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. andrà in onda il 22 luglio in America, mentre qui in Italia venerdì 31 luglio su FOX.