Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7, ecco chi ha diretto il prossimo episodio della serie
La settima e ultima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. è ormai arrivata a metà strada (anzi, l'ha già superata), e il prossimo episodio in onda su ABC sarà quello diretto da un membro del cast. Scopriamo chi.
Con un lungo (e per lungo intendiamo davvero lungo) post su Instagram (che trovate ovviamente in calce al pezzo), Elizabeth Henstridge a.k.a. Jemma Simmons a.k.a. la seconda metà dei FitzSimmons, ci comunica che alla regia dell'episodio 7x09 As I Have Always Been c'è proprio lei.
"Sono la regista dell'episodio della prossima settimana di @agentsofshield!!" scrive l'attrice "Grazie @lorrainecink (icona @marvel ) per avermi aiutato a spargere la voce. È stato un sogno divenuto realtà quello di poter dirigere i miei più grandi e talentuosi amici per il miglior show sulla faccia della terra creato dai più incredibili boss il cui sostegno è immancabile @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb. E poi è stato scritto dal fantastico @drewzgreenberg!"
E i ringraziamenti cntinuano, dal network (ABC) su cui va in onda la serie, al resto del cast (Clark Gregg/Coulson per avergli fatto da mentore, Jeff Ward/Deke per avergli portato acqua e limone), promettendo che la performance di Chloe Bennet/Daisy in particolare sarà assolutamente rimarchevole.
"È un episodio assurdo ragazzi. Non vedo l'ora che possiate godervelo" e conclude non prima di ringraziare altre persone, scherzando "Edit, perché questa caption aveva chiaramente bisogno di essere più lunga...".
Il nono episodio della settima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. andrà in onda il 22 luglio in America, mentre qui in Italia venerdì 31 luglio su FOX.
I am the director of next week’s epsiode of @agentsofshield !! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel ) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb . AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg . Like haaalllllowe! Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn’t an #oscar speech 😂. I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved 🤩. Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It’s a crazy epsiode you guys. I’m so excited for you to see it. Edit bc clearly this caption needs to be longer. Shoutout to the best Sound Dept in the biz, who bedazzled my coms 🤩 @kennfuller @tompayne5 @ronhairjr @kevinculligan89
