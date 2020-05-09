Agents of Shield, il cast ricorda un collaboratore prematuramente morto
Nei giorni scorsi uno degli operatori video di Agents of Shield, Joe Teague, ha perso la vita, lasciando un immenso vuoto nel cast e nei creatori della serie Marvel. Per quanto riferito, sarebbe morto a seguito di un violento incidente stradale, lasciando tutti sconcertati.
Non appena la notizia è giunta, tutti i più importanti personaggi della serie, hanno voluto ricordare il tecnico a modo proprio sulla pagina GoFundMe a lui dedicata per raccogliere fondi a favore della sua famiglia e soprattutto di sua moglie.
“Se conoscevate Joe, sapete anche che ha speso la sua intera vita ad ispirare chi lo circondava. Ha donato risate e amore ai suoi amici e alla sua famiglia e noi tutti siamo migliori per averlo anche solo conosciuto. È sempre stato l’uomo su cui si poteva fare affidamento, e il mondo è un posto più triste senza di lui” .
“Joe è tragicamente scomparso il 6 maggio 2020 in un incidente stradale, lasciando un immenso vuoto nel nostro cuore, ma soprattutto in quello di Elisa. Essendo questo colpo così improvviso per Elisa e la famiglia, nulla era stato pianificato. Elisa deve ora trovare il modo di gestire l’alto costo dei saluti finali e il complesso compito di tenere in ordine le loro vite e la loro casa. Anche se non saremo in grado di liberare Elisa dai dolori, possiamo rendirci utili e alleviarla da alcune difficoltà finanziarie. Per favore, brindiamo (preferibilmente con un po’ di rum) a Joe Teague”.
Il cast lo ricorda anche con una serie di emozionanti post su Instragram.
Se non lo avete ancora visto, vi ricordiamo il nuovo spot di Agents of Shield 7 tutto per l'agente May.
Joe, you star, you bright bright light. How lucky we were to get to know you. Gosh, we lost one of the best and it really really hurts. Thinking of Joe’s family and friends during this impossible time. Joe was a grip on @agentsofshield but this picture was taken during shooting my short film in October. A few days before, some pivotal stuff fell through, I couldn’t get equipment I needed, it seemed like after all the planning it just wasn’t going to happen. Joe saved the movie and pulled every string in town to make it happen. Then there were huge fires between the set, his house and the equipment. Okay, this time there was really no way we could make it happen... but Joe didn’t see ‘no’s. He drove for hours around it all and made. It. Happen. He would do anything for you. He had a generosity of spirit that I can’t quite put into words. He believed in people. He believed in the power of storytelling. And he was so so so fun. Always a smile, always a giggle. I treasure your belief in me Joe and I’m so happy I got to tell you that. Seize the day everyone, whether that is doing that thing you always wanted to do, or allowing yourself to rest without judgement. Let’s be kind to ourselves and look for who we can be like Joe to. Who you can believe in and give generously and selflessly to. This life can be gone so so quickly 💔
Whenever you crossed paths with Joe, your day got better. His infectious smile, joyous disposition, and genuine enthusiasm for pretty much everything will be deeply missed. RIP Joe Teague. 💔There is a Go Fund Me to help his family through this incredibly difficult time. Link in bio.
Yesterday, I learned about a member of our @agentsofshield family passing away. Joe Teague. I’m still in shock. He was always a such joyful presence on set and great at his job. #gripcrew ❤️❤️ Our cast & crew worked hard, played harder and laughed hardest. My heart goes out to my #agentsofshield gang. Condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones. ••••••••••••••••••••• Please help out if you can at the gofundme link at @motancharoen’s bio. ••••••••••••••• Gone too young, too sudden. 💔RIP, Joe. 💔😢🙏🏼
