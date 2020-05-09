Agents of Shield, il cast ricorda un collaboratore prematuramente morto

Nei giorni scorsi uno degli operatori video di Agents of Shield, Joe Teague, ha perso la vita, lasciando un immenso vuoto nel cast e nei creatori della serie Marvel. Per quanto riferito, sarebbe morto a seguito di un violento incidente stradale, lasciando tutti sconcertati.

Non appena la notizia è giunta, tutti i più importanti personaggi della serie, hanno voluto ricordare il tecnico a modo proprio sulla pagina GoFundMe a lui dedicata per raccogliere fondi a favore della sua famiglia e soprattutto di sua moglie.

“Se conoscevate Joe, sapete anche che ha speso la sua intera vita ad ispirare chi lo circondava. Ha donato risate e amore ai suoi amici e alla sua famiglia e noi tutti siamo migliori per averlo anche solo conosciuto. È sempre stato l’uomo su cui si poteva fare affidamento, e il mondo è un posto più triste senza di lui” .

“Joe è tragicamente scomparso il 6 maggio 2020 in un incidente stradale, lasciando un immenso vuoto nel nostro cuore, ma soprattutto in quello di Elisa. Essendo questo colpo così improvviso per Elisa e la famiglia, nulla era stato pianificato. Elisa deve ora trovare il modo di gestire l’alto costo dei saluti finali e il complesso compito di tenere in ordine le loro vite e la loro casa. Anche se non saremo in grado di liberare Elisa dai dolori, possiamo rendirci utili e alleviarla da alcune difficoltà finanziarie. Per favore, brindiamo (preferibilmente con un po’ di rum) a Joe Teague”.

Il cast lo ricorda anche con una serie di emozionanti post su Instragram.

Se non lo avete ancora visto, vi ricordiamo il nuovo spot di Agents of Shield 7 tutto per l'agente May.