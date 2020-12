Agents of SHIELD, Jeff Ward si traveste da Batman contro il Covid-19

Everybody needs a little help these days, even #LeBat. Check out this important (and really funny) video from some familiar friends, then donate anything you can to support the important work of the @MPTF https://t.co/s1GKGSDg72 pic.twitter.com/ICsB07AwJV — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) November 30, 2020

Any amount will be greatly appreciated! For a good cause!



Our #AgentsofSHIELD Jeff Ward & Jeff Bell brings you Batman like you never saw him before! 🤪😘#fundthebat https://t.co/EHcinlDHQD — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 30, 2020