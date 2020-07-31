Agents of SHIELD: mancano due settimane al finale di serie, e noi non siamo pronti
Ci siamo: mancano solo due settimane al finale della settima e ultima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., e i fan dello show non sanno come prenderla.
Dopo la messa in onda di Stolen, mancano ora solo 3 episodi alla conclusione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ma il promo del prossimo episodio, 7x11 Brand New Day, sembrerebbe indicare che il series finale sarà tra due settimane, non tre come da conto... Il che vuol dire che gli ultimi due episodi verranno abbinati e mandati in onda entrambi il 12 agosto.
La notizia ha sconvolto i fan dello show, che ora dovranno prepararsi a dire addio al Team Coulson prima del previsto.
E mentre c'è chi piange il poco tempo rimasto...
"Il series finale di Agents of Shield è tra due settimane e io non so come gestirla".
"Solo due settimane rimaste di Agents of Shield prima si concluda per sempre".
"Non posso crederci che li avremo solo per altre due settimane".
... C'è anche chi sa perfettamente chi incolpare per le inevitabili conseguenze di questo repentino cambiamento.
"ABC che manda in onda gli episodi 7x12 e 7x13 la stessa sera è la mia origin story come villain".
E voi invece, cosa ne pensate? Vi spiace vedersi concludere dopo 7 anni la prima serie del MCU? Fateci sapere nei commenti.
Enoch needs to Come Knock me out like he did to @chloebennetI won’t accept this show to end... I’ll be devistated... Sept. 24th 2013 was when this show first started, it can’t end so fast 😭💔 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ruW4b3RDUV— Edgar (@EMPVONSQUISHY) July 30, 2020
#AgentsofSHIELD really bouta end 1 week early because they are premiering the last two episodes on the same day pic.twitter.com/MDdh9Gq1q0— Skides (@TheSkidesZ) July 30, 2020
Well it's official, episodes 12 and 13 of #AgentsofSHIELD will be airing back to back on the same night, which means we now have less than 2 weeks until the show ends forever.... pic.twitter.com/Mv3YdPtRfi— Arrow Is Over 🏹🎯 (@Exitoverhere) July 30, 2020
The series finale of #AgentsofSHIELD is in two weeks and I don’t know how to handle this. pic.twitter.com/82NLtbV9Ye— Em 🦋 (@Emilyy_Morgann) July 30, 2020
only two more weeks of agents of shield before it’s over forever pic.twitter.com/ZcAPLvRv4K— love, sarah 🍋 (@KeptinOnZeBridg) July 30, 2020
abc airing 7x12 and 7x13 on the same night is my villain origin story— corin loves the ugc (@peggyccrter) July 29, 2020
ONLY TWO EPISODES LEFT!!!!!— Brandon Burney (@BrandonBurney12) July 30, 2020
Exciting but at the same time very depressing considering that we're so close to the end of the series and we don't want it to end. We will miss this show.😢#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/eXXtjTM6Zv
Altri contenuti per Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - stagione 7
- Agents of SHIELD, Chloe Bennet ricorda: "Fui l'ultima a scoprire di essere Daisy Johnson"
- Agents of SHIELD, per Chloe Bennet non è giusto parlare di "un trend asiatico" sul set
- Agents of SHIELD, nel nuovo episodio ci sarà un atteso ritorno?
- Agents of SHIELD 7, è reunion per due personaggi in questo video dal nuovo episodio
- Agents of SHIELD e quel bacio a sorpresa che manda in delirio i fan
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - stagione 7
