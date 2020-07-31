Agents of SHIELD: mancano due settimane al finale di serie, e noi non siamo pronti

Ci siamo: mancano solo due settimane al finale della settima e ultima stagione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., e i fan dello show non sanno come prenderla.

Dopo la messa in onda di Stolen, mancano ora solo 3 episodi alla conclusione di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ma il promo del prossimo episodio, 7x11 Brand New Day, sembrerebbe indicare che il series finale sarà tra due settimane, non tre come da conto... Il che vuol dire che gli ultimi due episodi verranno abbinati e mandati in onda entrambi il 12 agosto.

La notizia ha sconvolto i fan dello show, che ora dovranno prepararsi a dire addio al Team Coulson prima del previsto.

E mentre c'è chi piange il poco tempo rimasto...

"Il series finale di Agents of Shield è tra due settimane e io non so come gestirla".

"Solo due settimane rimaste di Agents of Shield prima si concluda per sempre".

"Non posso crederci che li avremo solo per altre due settimane".

... C'è anche chi sa perfettamente chi incolpare per le inevitabili conseguenze di questo repentino cambiamento.

"ABC che manda in onda gli episodi 7x12 e 7x13 la stessa sera è la mia origin story come villain".

E voi invece, cosa ne pensate? Vi spiace vedersi concludere dopo 7 anni la prima serie del MCU? Fateci sapere nei commenti.