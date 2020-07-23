Agents of SHIELD, ecco le reazioni social al debutto alla regia di Elizabeth Henstridge

Dopo il debutto alla regia di Elizabeth Henstridge in Agents of SHIELD, il web è stato invaso da numerosi post di congratulazioni. Tutti i colleghi dell'interprete di Jemma Simmons hanno voluto farle dei calorosi complimenti per quello che sembra essere uno degli episodi più emozionanti e significativi della settima stagione.

Al fine anche di pubblicizzare "As I Have Always" tutto il cast ha scritto dei teneri messaggi per la Henstridge, primo tra tutti Clark Gregg che su Instagram ha detto: "Questo è uno dei miei umani preferiti, ecco l'incantevole @lil_henstridge nel primo giorno che ha diretto l'episodio di #agentsofshield che andrà in onda stasera - il suo primo debutto alla regia. Abbiamo messo questo post-it sulla sua sedia perché si era preparata instancabilmente, costantemente per oltre un anno ed era già chiaro che avrebbe fatto un lavoro eccezionale. Tuttavia, nessuno di noi ha capito quanto sarebbe stato spettacolare. Per la sua prima regia, Elizabeth ha realizzato uno degli episodi più complessi e stimolanti delle 7 stagioni del nostro show: un episodio dedicato al loop time dell'incomparabile @drewzgreenberg che fa sobbalzare dalle risate al crepacuore ad un ritmo vertiginoso. Nonostante le difficoltà era sempre gentile con tutti e in qualche modo lo faceva sembrare facile. Controlla. Mi ringrazierai. Ti amo @lil_henstridge Quando possiamo farlo di nuovo?".

Ming-Na Wen interprete di Melinda May ha scritto: "@Lil_Henstridge è nata per dirigere! Super preparata, intelligente e sempre divertente e amorevole. Non vedo l'ora che tutti possono vedere questo epispdio!"

Post affettuosissimi sono arrivati anche da Chloe Bennet che ha raccontato la tenera storia del loro primo incontro e la gioia della loro amicizia così come Jeff Ward e Natalia Cordova. Date un'occhiata a tutte le bellissime parole delle co-star in basso.

In attesa del gran finale vi lasciamo alle nostre prime impressioni su Agents of SHIELD 7.