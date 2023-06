Ahsoka: nuova immagine per Mary Elizabeth Winstead e dettagli sul compianto Ray Stevenson

EXCLUSIVE 🚨



Sabine Wren "feels an obligation" to find Ezra Bridger in #Ahsoka, says Natasha Liu Bordizzo: "She’s focused on the promise she made," she tells Empire.



READ MORE:

The late Ray Stevenson’s character in AHSOKA, Baylon Skoll, is a former Jedi that survived Order 66 and has since become a mercenary for hire



(Source: Empire) pic.twitter.com/dXyo9Giiqx — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 6, 2023

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) et Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) dans la série #Ahsoka ! pic.twitter.com/gqT4cHnunO — Star Wars Empire (@SWEmpire_) June 7, 2023