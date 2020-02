Arrow, un concept design alternativo per la Cacciatrice di Jessica De Gouw

View this post on Instagram

This is Huntress 2.0 concept I did for costume designer Maya Mani around the same time we explored the Green Arrow and Canary suit toward the end of season 6. Too bad she didn’t come back before the series was over, would have loved to see this come to life. Haven’t seen @birdsofprey yet , can’t wait to see their version of Huntress played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. @cw_arrow @dccomics #huntress #helenabertinelli @jessicadegouw #gotham #gothamcity #starcity @birdsofprey @mary_elizabeth_winstead #jessicadegouw #costume #design #conceptart #vancouver