Arrow: Emily Bett Rickards lascia la serie, non sarà nell'ottava stagione
Fabio Mucci
Con l'annuncio della fine di Arrow con l'ottava stagione, l'attrice Emily Bett Rickards ha deciso di salutare i fan ed annunciare che non prenderà parte all'ultima stagione bensì uscirà di scena alla fine della settima.
Greg Berlanti e Beth Schwartz hanno deciso di diramare, tramite Entertainment Weekly, un comunicato su questo: "Abbiamo avuto il piacere di lavorare con Emily sin dalla prima stagione e per sette anni ha aiutato a costruire uno dei personaggi più amati della televisione. E anche se abbiamo il cuore a pezzi nel vedere Emily e il personaggio di Felicity lasciare lo show, supportiamo Emily ed il suo futuro. Avrà sempre una famiglia in Arrow".
L'attrice, che ha dato vita al personaggio di Felicity Smoak, ha annunciato il suo addio tramite un post su Instagram, che vi alleghiamo qui sotto.
Anche lo stesso Stephen Amell, protagonista dello show, ha deciso di commentare la notizia a modo suo. Su Twitter, infatti, ha postato una foto dell'attrice nei panni di Felicity Smoak: trovate il tweet allegato qui sotto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
❤️🖤💛💕💜💙 The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens And why TGA is so damn hot And yes, canaries need more scenes... But wait just one minute before we go and do all that For this makes me out of breath To have this not small chat Felicity and I are a very tight two But after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you I thank you all for the time we’ve shared The elevators we have climbed The monsters we have faced and scared And The burgers we have dined I will keep her in my heart for always And I hope that you can too Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you 💕 Love, Felicity and Me
30 marzo 2019
Altri contenuti per Arrow - Stagione 7
- Arrow 7: Laurel ed Oliver scendono in campo insieme per investigare su Emiko
- Arrow 7: le foto dal set mostrano il ritorno di un fan favorite
- Arrow: in "Star City 2040" Mia e William saranno i protagonisti di una importante missione
- Arrow: la showrunner Beth Schwartz ha firmato un contratto pluriennale con Warner Bros. TV
- Arrow 7: l'ultimo episodio andato in onda su The CW risolve un importante mistero?
Arrow - Stagione 7
Contenuti più Letti
- 7 commentiStar Trek: Discovery, i produttori commentano l'addio di Anson Mount
- 2 commentiGotham: un noto personaggio di Batman apparirà nell'episodio finale!
- 9 commentiNetflix annuncia ben tre nuove serie televisive italiane
- 7 commentiStar Trek: Discovery, nel season finale molte risposte alle domande più importanti