Attento internet: baby Yoda è qui e sta per per attaccare... Con un mare di coccole!

I present to you all more and more of #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian Chapter 4 - The Sanctuary pic.twitter.com/g7kccu8O9i — EX5 Prime (@ex5_prime) 29 novembre 2019

//I just finished Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian and all I can say is MORE BABY YODA! I want one of my own.



I mean, look at him. Being a kid and doing the exact thing his daddy told him not to do!



Mando: Don’t touch that.

Baby Yoda: *touches*

Mando: *sighs* pic.twitter.com/fLjKugoUHC — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) 29 novembre 2019

Baby Yoda and a little bit of that Cat Alien creature😂💚 pic.twitter.com/9zwJbPAQvr — THAT'S NOT HIS BUTT, THAT'S SOMETHIN' ELSE👏😂🥑💚 (@mythos1014) 29 novembre 2019

Baby Yoda OWNS #TheMandalorian Chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/GeftdDH48s — Robbie❤️Caryl~TWD SAID✌🏻! ITS HOLLY JOLLY SEASON (@TWDeadDaily) 29 novembre 2019