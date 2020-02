Anche Aubrey Plaza protagonista di una fanart di She-Hulk

View this post on Instagram

Original Poster for She-Hulk starring @plazadeaubrey ___ There hasn't been much news on this @disneyplus series from @marvelstudios except that @markruffalo will return as the Hulk. I want to know what you all expect from this series? Sound off in the comments. #yayornay👍👎 #shehulk #aubreyplaza #marvelstudios #phase4 #disneyplus #fanart #fanedit #markruffalo #bepositive✌ ____ And for more original art follow me @apexform