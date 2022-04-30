Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. Batwoman
  3. Notizie

Batwoman: il cast e gli sceneggiatori dicono addio allo show sui social

Batwoman: il cast e gli sceneggiatori dicono addio allo show sui social
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Nella giornata di ieri è arrivata una notizia che ha rattristato i fan dell'Arrowverse: Batwoman è stato cancellato dopo tre stagioni. A nulla, dunque, erano servite le campagne lanciate dopo la fine del terzo capitolo affinché lo show venisse rinnovato. Ma come hanno commentato la notizia gli addetti ai lavori? Ecco alcuni dei loro post.

La prima a parlare è stata ovviamente Javicia Leslie, che si è detta fortunata di aver avuto la possibilità di interpretare Batwoman, e ha ringraziato il cast e la troupe che ha definito "straordinari". La sua attenzione è andata però anche ai fan. "Mi viene da piangere pensando a tutti i vostri messaggi, tweet, DM e lettere!!" ha scritto Leslie. "Voi tutti mi avete ricordato perché ciò che facciamo è così importante. Viola Davis in un'intervista, quando le è stato chiesto perché la rappresentazione è importante, ha recentemente affermato: "Perché devi vedere una manifestazione fisica del tuo sogno. C'è qualcosa nel vedere qualcuno che ti somiglia che lo rende più tangibile"... alla prossima".

Una dichiarazione sicuramente commovente, così come quella di Camrus Johnson, che si è detto "onorato di poter interpretare un supereroe nero, qualcosa che non abbiamo mai avuto abbastanza e che avremmo voluto vedere molto di più".

La Writers Room di Batwoman ha invece ringraziato fan e amici, affermando che non si dimenticherà mai di loro. "Questa è stata una corsa divertente e voi l'avete resa di gran lunga migliore restandoci accanto." Scoprite cosa hanno detto gli altri attori e scrittori dello show nei post che troverete in fondo all'articolo. Intanto i fan dell'Arrowverse si ritrovano a dover dare un altro addio: infatti anche Legends of Tomorrow è stato cancellato!

FONTE: comicbook
Quanto è interessante?
1
first look

Batwoman: le nostre prime impressioni sulla nuova serie DC dell'Arrowverse

Altri contenuti per Batwoman

  1. Legends of Tomorrow è stato cancellato: la serie di The CW non avrà una stagione 8