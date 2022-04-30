Batwoman: il cast e gli sceneggiatori dicono addio allo show sui social

a black superhero, something we’ve always had very few of and always wanted many more of. Thanks to my cast, crew, Caroline, Team Berlanti, DC, WB and CW for the laughs and doors opened, and BATFAMMM remember this… you are “literal perfection” 😌🤘🏾



All my love 💙🖤 2/2 pic.twitter.com/SrIgjsHHXT — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) April 29, 2022

Thank you fans, friends, crew, cast. We will always love you, we will always root for you, and we will never forget you. #Batwoman fans, we are eternally grateful. It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 29, 2022

it’s with immense gratitude that I thank all the fans, the entire crew & my fellow cast members for making Batwoman one of the best experiences of my life. having been the first Black Joker is a dream. while there won’t be a S4, the next chapter will be legendary. MAKTUB 💜 — nick• (@NickCreegan) April 29, 2022

Deeply saddened by this news. #Batwoman changed my life. This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did. https://t.co/bpIZm2PoTU — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) April 29, 2022

To say I am devastated is an understatement. The way I loved working on Batwoman was unmatched, and the people I got to bring into my life, and the stories we got to tells I’m heartbroken, but so grateful for @carolinedries et al for the journey 💔❤️ https://t.co/fSVENuyDk2 — Daphne Miles 💖💜💙 Wanda Maximoff Enthusiast (@daphnemwrites) April 29, 2022