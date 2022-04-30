Batwoman: il cast e gli sceneggiatori dicono addio allo show sui social
Nella giornata di ieri è arrivata una notizia che ha rattristato i fan dell'Arrowverse: Batwoman è stato cancellato dopo tre stagioni. A nulla, dunque, erano servite le campagne lanciate dopo la fine del terzo capitolo affinché lo show venisse rinnovato. Ma come hanno commentato la notizia gli addetti ai lavori? Ecco alcuni dei loro post.
La prima a parlare è stata ovviamente Javicia Leslie, che si è detta fortunata di aver avuto la possibilità di interpretare Batwoman, e ha ringraziato il cast e la troupe che ha definito "straordinari". La sua attenzione è andata però anche ai fan. "Mi viene da piangere pensando a tutti i vostri messaggi, tweet, DM e lettere!!" ha scritto Leslie. "Voi tutti mi avete ricordato perché ciò che facciamo è così importante. Viola Davis in un'intervista, quando le è stato chiesto perché la rappresentazione è importante, ha recentemente affermato: "Perché devi vedere una manifestazione fisica del tuo sogno. C'è qualcosa nel vedere qualcuno che ti somiglia che lo rende più tangibile"... alla prossima".
Una dichiarazione sicuramente commovente, così come quella di Camrus Johnson, che si è detto "onorato di poter interpretare un supereroe nero, qualcosa che non abbiamo mai avuto abbastanza e che avremmo voluto vedere molto di più".
La Writers Room di Batwoman ha invece ringraziato fan e amici, affermando che non si dimenticherà mai di loro. "Questa è stata una corsa divertente e voi l'avete resa di gran lunga migliore restandoci accanto." Scoprite cosa hanno detto gli altri attori e scrittori dello show nei post che troverete in fondo all'articolo. Intanto i fan dell'Arrowverse si ritrovano a dover dare un altro addio: infatti anche Legends of Tomorrow è stato cancellato!
a black superhero, something we’ve always had very few of and always wanted many more of. Thanks to my cast, crew, Caroline, Team Berlanti, DC, WB and CW for the laughs and doors opened, and BATFAMMM remember this… you are “literal perfection” 😌🤘🏾— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) April 29, 2022
All my love 💙🖤 2/2 pic.twitter.com/SrIgjsHHXT
Thank you fans, friends, crew, cast. We will always love you, we will always root for you, and we will never forget you. #Batwoman fans, we are eternally grateful. It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side.— Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 29, 2022
it’s with immense gratitude that I thank all the fans, the entire crew & my fellow cast members for making Batwoman one of the best experiences of my life. having been the first Black Joker is a dream. while there won’t be a S4, the next chapter will be legendary. MAKTUB 💜— nick• (@NickCreegan) April 29, 2022
Deeply saddened by this news. #Batwoman changed my life. This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did. https://t.co/bpIZm2PoTU— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) April 29, 2022
To say I am devastated is an understatement. The way I loved working on Batwoman was unmatched, and the people I got to bring into my life, and the stories we got to tells I’m heartbroken, but so grateful for @carolinedries et al for the journey 💔❤️ https://t.co/fSVENuyDk2— Daphne Miles 💖💜💙 Wanda Maximoff Enthusiast (@daphnemwrites) April 29, 2022
I really don’t know what to say, I’m sorry. I usually pride myself with being good with words but that’s failing me at the moment. But as a Black queer woman who grew up with a love for superheroes, I want to thank #Batwoman for existing. My life is forever changed.— maya houston (@writtenbymaya) April 29, 2022
