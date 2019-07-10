Breaking Bad: annunciata una nuova collaborazione tra i due protagonisti
Breaking Bad è stata una serie TV di enorme successo, grazie ad una regia curata ai minimi dettagli, una storia originale e un cast d'eccezione. Tra Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul si è formato un vero legame di amicizia, per questo hanno deciso di avventurarsi insieme nel mondo dei liquori.
Come ci aveva anticipato Anna Gunn di Breaking Bad, i due attori hanno deciso di creare insieme una nuovo distillato di mescal, dal nome Dos Hombres. Come ci spiega Aaron Paul in un post presente nella sua pagina di Instagram, l'idea è venuta ai due protagonisti durante una cena in un sushi bar di New York, non trovando progetti per recitare nella stessa serie hanno deciso di aprire un'attività insieme, cercando il liquore migliore e più autentico del Messico.
Dopo aver viaggiato in lungo e in largo esplorando la regione dell'Oaxaca, gli interpreti di Walter White e Jesse Pinkman hanno trovato quello che cercavano in uno sperduto paesino messicano, allontanandosi di diversi chilometri dalla strada principale.
Per questo hanno deciso di chiamarlo Dos Hombres e sono pronti a condividere il risultato della loro ricerca col mondo. Aaron Paul ci tiene a far sapere che nella bottiglia di Dos Hombres non troverete quelle "turistate" dei vermi dentro il mescal!
Così mentre aspettiamo ulteriori notizie sul film sequel di Breaking Bad, potremo passare il tempo sorseggiando un ottimo liquore mescal.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
