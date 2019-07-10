Breaking Bad: annunciata una nuova collaborazione tra i due protagonisti

Breaking Bad è stata una serie TV di enorme successo, grazie ad una regia curata ai minimi dettagli, una storia originale e un cast d'eccezione. Tra Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul si è formato un vero legame di amicizia, per questo hanno deciso di avventurarsi insieme nel mondo dei liquori.

Come ci aveva anticipato Anna Gunn di Breaking Bad, i due attori hanno deciso di creare insieme una nuovo distillato di mescal, dal nome Dos Hombres. Come ci spiega Aaron Paul in un post presente nella sua pagina di Instagram, l'idea è venuta ai due protagonisti durante una cena in un sushi bar di New York, non trovando progetti per recitare nella stessa serie hanno deciso di aprire un'attività insieme, cercando il liquore migliore e più autentico del Messico.

Dopo aver viaggiato in lungo e in largo esplorando la regione dell'Oaxaca, gli interpreti di Walter White e Jesse Pinkman hanno trovato quello che cercavano in uno sperduto paesino messicano, allontanandosi di diversi chilometri dalla strada principale.

Per questo hanno deciso di chiamarlo Dos Hombres e sono pronti a condividere il risultato della loro ricerca col mondo. Aaron Paul ci tiene a far sapere che nella bottiglia di Dos Hombres non troverete quelle "turistate" dei vermi dentro il mescal!

Così mentre aspettiamo ulteriori notizie sul film sequel di Breaking Bad, potremo passare il tempo sorseggiando un ottimo liquore mescal.