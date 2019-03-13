Cannes Series Festival 2019, rivelata la lineup: Steven Knight terrà una masterclass

Pochi minuti fa è stata ufficializzata la lineup per la seconda edizione del Cannes Series Festival, costola neo-nata del celebre Festival di Cannes dedicato al sempre più importante mondo della televisione.

Tra le dieci serie in concorso al festival televisivo ci sono lo show tedesco di Netflix How to Sell Drugs Online e la serie britannica di Amazon The Feed, con Michelle Fairley e David Thewlis. Gli spettacoli fuori concorso includono la serie Starz Now Apocalypse e Years & Years di Russel T Davies. Citiamo anche la presentazione di N0S4A2, attesa serie horror prodotta da AMC e tratta dall'omonimo romanzo di Joe Hill, figlio di Stephen King.

La giuria sarà presieduta da Baran bo Odar, show-runner dell'acclamata serie Dark, e includerà anche Stephen Fry (Gosford Park), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) e la nostra Miriam Leone (Non Uccidere). David Cross e Jude Law fanno parte della giuria dei programmi short-form.

Infine, Dianna Rigg di Game Of Thrones e Steven Knight di Peaky Blinders e Taboo terranno entrambi una masterclass. "È un grande onore rappresentare un evento internazionale di rilievo in onore di serie provenienti da tutto il mondo. In questa seconda edizione, sono orgoglioso e felice di poter incontrare i professionisti che rendono questo settore così interessante, condividendo con il pubblico la passione per le serie" ha dichiarato il presidente del Cannes Series Festival Fleur Pellerin.

Ricordiamo che l'evento, a differenza del Festival dedicato al Cinema, è aperto al pubblico.

Qui sotto la linup completa:

OFFICIAL COMPETITION SELECTION

BAUHAUS – A NEW ERA / Die neue Zeit (Germany)

Written by: Lars Kraume and Judith Angerbauer

Cast: Anna Maria Mühe, August Diehl, Trine Dyrholm, Valerie Pachner, Ludwig Trepte, Birgit Minichmayr

Production : zero one film in co-production with ZDF/ARTE, Constantin Television, Nadcon Film

Broadcaster: ZDF / ARTE

Sales: Beta Film

HOW TO SELL DRUGS ONLINE (FAST) (Germany)

Created by: Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann

Written by : Philipp Käßbohrer, Sebastian Colley and Stefan Titze (inspired by true events)

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow, Luna Schaller, Bjarne Mädel

Production : BTF

Broadcaster: Netflix

JUNICHI (Japan)

Created by: Eiji Kitahara, Mitsunobu Kawamura, Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Written by: Mami Sunada (d’après le roman d’Areno Inoue)

Cast: Jun Shison, Mina Fujii, Kaho, Mieko Harada, Noriko Eguchi, Aju Makita, Marika Ito

Production : BUN-BUKU & STAR SANDS

Broadcaster: KANSAI

TV Sales: KANSAI TV and MY THEATER D.D

MAGNUS (Norway)

Created by: Vidar Magnussen

Written by: Vidar Magnussen and Rolf Magne G. Andersen

Cast: Vidar Magnussen, Pål Rønning, Charlie Hutton, Ola G. Furuseth, Anette Amalie Larsen, Preben Hodneland, Lars Berge, Kristoffer Olsen, Tim Ahern

Broadcaster: NRK

Sales: Viafilm

NEHAMA (Israel)

Created by: Reshef Levi

Written by: Reshef Regev Levi and Tomer Shani Cast: Reshef Levi, Shalom Michaelshvili, Liron Weissman, Gala Kogen, Yuval Segal, Eran Zaracovitz, Gila Almagor, Yuval Scharf

Production : Yoav Gross productions, Duce productions, 24 drafts Studio

Broadcaster: Hot Telecommunication Systems

Sales: Hot Telecommunication Systems

PERFECT LIFE / Déjate Llevar (Spain)

Created by: Leticia Dolera

Written by: Leticia Dolera Cast: Leticia Dolera, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán, Enric Auquer

Production : Telefonica Audiovisual Digital Slu

Broadcaster: MOVISTAR+

Sales: Beta Film

STUDIO TARARA (Belgium)

Created by: Tim Van Aelst

Written by : David Vennix & Tim Van Aelst

Cast: Koen De Graeve, Ruth Beeckmans, Peter Van den Begin, Janne Desmet, Geert Van Rampelberg

Production : SHELTER

Broadcaster: VTM (Medialaan)

Sales: Wildbunch

THE FEED (UK)

Created by: Channing Powell

Written by: Channing Powell (based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo)

Cast: Michelle Fairley, David Thewlis, Nina Toussaint-White, Guy Burnet

Production: Studio Lambert

Broadcaster: Amazon/US, Liberty Global/UK

Sales: all3media international

THE OUTBREAK (Russia)

Created by: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov

Written by: Roman Kantor (based on the novel Vongozero by Jana Wagner)

Cast: Kirill Käro, Viktoria Isakova, Aleksander Robak, Maryana Spivak

Production : TNT Premier Studios

Broadcaster: TV-3 Channel

Sales: GPM ETV

THE TWELVE (Belgium)

Created by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens

Written by: Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens

Cast: Maaike Cafmeyer, Maaike Neuville, Tom Vermeir, Charlotte De Bruyne, Peter Gorissen, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Titus De Voogdt, Mieke De Groote, Johan Heldenbergh, Lynn Van Royen, Josse De Pauw

Production : Eyeworks Film, TV Drama

Broadcaster: één

Sales: Federation Entertainment

OUT OF COMPETITION

VERNON SUBUTEX (France) – Opening Series of the Festival

Created by: Cathy Verney

Written by: Cathy Verney and Benjamin Dupas (based on the novels Vernon Subutex – Volume 1 and 2 by Virginie Despentes)

Cast: Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Laurent Lucas, Flora Fischbach, Philippe Rebbot, Florence Thomassin, Emilie Gavois-Kahn, Athaya Mokonzi

Production : JE FILMS / Tetra Media Fiction

Broadcaster: CANAL+

Sales: STUDIOCANAL

BEECHAM HOUSE (UK)

Created by: Gurinder Chadha, Shahrukh Husain, Paul Mayeda Berges

Written by: Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain and Victor Levin

Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Leo Suter, Dakota Blue Richards, Gregory Fitoussi, Pallavi Sharda, Bessie Carter, Adil Ray, Viveik Kalra, Roshan Seth, Marc Warren

Production : Bend it TV

Broadcaster: ITV UK

Sales: Fremantle

NOS4A2 (USA)

Created by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill

Written by: Jami O’Brien based on the novel by Joe Hill

Cast: Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson,Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jahkara J. Smith

Production: AMC Studios, Tornante Television

Broadcaster: AMC

Sales: AMC Studios International

THE ROOK (USA)

Created by: Karyn Usher, Lisa Zwerling, and Stephen Garrett

Written by: Sam Holcroft & Al Muriel (based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley)

Cast: Emma Greewell, Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Jon Fletcher

Production : Lionsgate and Liberty Global

Broadcaster: STARZ

Sales: Lionsgate

NOW APOCALYPSE (USA)

Created by: Gregg Araki

Written by: Gregg Araki and Karley Sciortino

Cast: Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, Roxane Mesquida, Tyler Posey, Desmond Chiam, Jacob Artist, RJ Mitte, Taylor Hart, Evan Hart, James Duval

Production : Kingo Gongo

Broadcaster: STARZ

Sales: Lionsgate

YEARS & YEARS (UK)

Created by: Russell T Davies

Written by: Russell T Davies

Cast: Emma Thompson, Jade Alleyne, Maxime Baldry, George Bukhari, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dino Fetscher, Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Rachel Logan, Ruth Madeley, T’nia Miller, Anne Reid, Zita Sattar, Russel Tovey, Lydia West

Production : RED Production Company, a STUDIOCANAL Company, in co-production with BBC One, HBO & CANAL+

Broadcaster: BBC ONE/UK, CANAL+/France, HBO/USA

Sales: STUDIOCANAL

CANNESERIES SHORT-FORM COMPETITION

DO NOT DISTURB (UK)

Created by: Michael Haussman, Larry Volpi

Written by : Olivia Poulet (Dental Floss), Michael Haussman & Larry Volpi (The Key)

Directors: Jude Law (The Key), Michael Haussman (Dental Floss / Shut Eye / Ted)

Casting: Hans Kesting, Graham Bohea (The Key), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Heather Wright (Dental Floss)

Cast: Hans Kesting, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Heather Wright

Sales: Blackpills Studio & Pulse Films

GOLDEN REVENGE (USA)

Created by: Josh Gardner, Tom Stern

Director: Tom Stern Written by: Josh Gardner, Tom Stern

Cast: David Cross, Natasha Leggero, Ice-T, Trace Adkins, Jessica Makinson, Mo Mandel, Amy Argyle, Agnes Albright, Vince Lozano

Sales: Warner Bros.

LA MAISON DES FOLLES (Canada)

Created by: Mara Joly

Director: Mara Holy

Written by: Mara Holy

Cast: Sarah Cantin, Juliette Gariépy,, Yulia Shupenia, Anne-Florence Lavigne-Desjardins, Angélique Cadieux et Claire Jacques

Broadcaster: Unis TV /TV5/ Télé-Québec

Sales: Distribution Henri Gagnon/ HG Distribution

NOCHE DE AMOR (Argentina)

Created by: Agustina Levati, Pedro Levati

Director: Pedro Levati

Written by: Agustina Levati, Pedro Levati, Gastón Armagno

Cast: Mirta Busnelli, Maida Andrenacci, Mercedes Scápola, Gabriel Bosisio, Juan Grandinetti, Juan Carrasco , Héctor Díaz

Broadcaster: CONT.AR

OVER AND OUT (Australia)

Created by: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren

Director: Conor Van Vuuren

Written by: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren

Cast: Adele Vuko, Christiaan Van Vuuren, Rachel House, Brooke Satchwell, Nick Boshier, Annie

Broadcaster: YouTube

Sales: Midwinter Films

THE FUCKING LIARS / Los mentirosos (Argentina)

Created by: Alejandro Jovic

Director: Alejandro Jovic

Written by: Alejandro Jovic

Cast: Paula Carruega, Ezequiel Tronconi, Alejandro Jovic

Broadcaster/Sales: UN3

TEODORE. WITHOUT THE H / Teodore pas de H (Canada)

Created by: Natalie Doummar, Julien Hurteau

Director: Julien Hurteau

Written by: Nathalie Doummar

Cast: Philippe-Audrey Larrue-St-Jacques, Daniel Doummar, Nathalie Doummar, Louise Bombarbier, Houda Rihani, Lori’anne Bemba

Broadcaster/Sales: Zone3

ROBBIE HOOD (Australia)

Created by: Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney

Director: Dylan River

Written by: Dylan River, Kodie Bedford

Cast: Pedrea Jackson, Jordan Johnson, Levi Thomas

Broadcaster: Special Broadcasting Service (SBS)

SIMONE & ME, A MECHANICAL FRIENDSHIP / Simone & moi, une amitié mécanique (France)

Created by: Soukaïna Meflah, Laurène Dervieux

Director: Laurène Dervieux, Maxime Charden

Written by: Soukaïna Meflah, Laurène Dervieux

Cast: Soukaïna Meflah, Jordan Mons, Jordi Le Bolloc’H, Keyvan Khojandi, Dalia Bonnet, Nicolas Berno, Eléonore Costes, Juliette Tresanini, Justine Le Pottier, Ismaël Isme

Broadcaster: France TV slash

WARIGAMI (Canada)

Created by: Eddie Kim

Director: Jason Lapeyre

Written by: Andrew Allen

Cast: Emily Piggford, Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki & David Hewlett

Broadcaster: CBC, CW (US)

Sales: New Form Productions