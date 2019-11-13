Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Il cast di Masters of the Universe: Revelation sarà "roba da pazzi", parola di Kevin Smith

Dagli animatori di Catlevania e dalla mente di Kevin Smith è nata Masters of the Universe: Revelation, la serie tv animata prodotta da Netflix che farà da sequel per quella originale. E secondo lo stesso Smith, il cast di doppiatori sarà stellare.

I fan de I Dominatori dell'Universo devono essere davvero felici, al momento. Non solo avremo un film su He-Man con Noah Centineo (che potrebbe arrivare anch'esso su Netflix), ma la piattaforma streaming ci ha recentemente promesso anche una serie animata intitolata Masters of the Universe: Revelation, di cui Kevin Smith sarà produttore e showrunner.

Ed è proprio Smith a fornirci nuovi sviluppi sulla sua produzione, e in particolare a farci fomentare per quelli che saranno gli attori che daranno le voci a He-Man, Skeletor e compagnia bella.

"Il cast di doppiatori della serie Masters of the Universe: Revelation che sto realizzando per Netflix è UNA ROBA DA PAZZI! Quando sarà annunciato, non manderà in tilt l'internet; invece, farà credere al popolo del web stiamo vivendo in una simulazione in cui i programmatori vogliono vederci sorridere e piangere lacrime di gioia" scrive su Twitter, allegando una foto con He-Man, un cartonato con il titolo, e metà della sua testa (post che, come al solito, potete trovare in calce alla notizia).

La serie sarà co-prodotta da Mattel Television. Qui potete trovare maggiori dettagli su Masters of the Universe: Revelation, mentre attendiamo ancora di scoprire una possibile data di uscita dello show su Netflix.

E voi, chi vedreste bene a doppiare i personaggi della serie? Fateci sapere nei commenti.

FONTE: Comicbook
