A Christmas Carol: la parolaccia di Ebenezer Scrooge fa discutere gli spettatori

Why BBC think they need to spice up a well written much loved piece of literature with swear words and psychobabble is beyond me #achristmascarol — Kathy Ryan (@KathleenEvaRyan) 22 dicembre 2019

This is quite enjoyable, though it always throws me through a loop when people swear in period dramas.

It's not an offense or anything and I'm not clutching my pearls, it just always seems to take me by surprise. #AChristmasCarol pic.twitter.com/g43oeGJlUc — Hell Richards (@Hell_Richards) 22 dicembre 2019