Cobie Smulders: la star di How I Met Your Mother celebra l'Earth Day su Instagram

Happy #Earthday Everyone!! Just me and my peas. I think that being isolated together gives us an opportunity to look at the way we can lower our carbon footprint and help our planet. Here are a few things I am doing...if your interested in them please head to my stories to find out where to find these products. If your looking for a place to put your dough, please consider donating to @oceana who is doing incredible work preserve our oceans. 1. Eating Less Animal Products I only eat animal products for one meal a day. This is the greatest way you can help the environment. Maybe start with implementing Meatless Mondays in your life. Reducing your consumption of meat helps lower your carbon footprint, saves water, lowers the use of fossil fuels and is great for your heart and kidneys! 2. Shop a CSA Farmbox Support a local CSA (community supported agriculture), get veggies from local farms in your area delivered to your house. Here in California I get the CSA box from @FarmFreshToYou that is delicious! Or find a Farmers market when we are out of isolation. 3. Replace Single Use Plastic Storage Bags A small, easy and affordable green option is replacing your single use plastic bags with STASHER BAGS. @stasherbag 4. Smart Sheep Dryer Balls Replacing the standard chemical filled dryer sheets and fabric softener, these dryer balls cut drying time, soften your clothes and reduce static. They are made in Nepal and packaged by work at home moms in Utah, employing over 150 women and minorities with a strong living wage.