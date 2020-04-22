Cobie Smulders: la star di How I Met Your Mother celebra l'Earth Day su Instagram
Non solo DiCaprio e Jason Momoa, ma anche Robin Sherbatsky invita a prenderci cura del nostro pianeta. La star How I Met Your Mother e del MCU celebra l'Earth Day mostrandoci il suo orticello e diversi altri modi per ridurre la nostra impronta ecologica.
"Felice #GiornataDellaTerra a tutti!! Qui io e i miei piselli" scrive Cobie Smulders nella caption del post "Credo che questo periodo di isolamento comune ci dia un'opportunità di trovare nuovi modi per ridurre la nostra impronta ecologica e aiutare la Terra. Qui ci sono alcune cose che sto facendo...".
I consigli di Cobie, che di salvare la Terra dopotutto se ne intende (qualcuno ha detto Maria Hill?) si riassumono in quattro punti: 1) Mangiare meno prodotti animali; 2) Acquistare CSA Farmbox (community supported agriculture), ovvero cassette di prodotti come frutta e verdura coltivati localmente; 3) Evitare di utilizzare buste di plastica (lei consiglia @stasherbag); 4) Smart Sheep Dryer Balls (delle sfere di lana da mettere nel bucato invece di utilizzare ammorbidenti e prodotti chimici vari), per dei panni più morbidi, che si asciugano prima, e senza sprecare elettricità.
L'attrice offre senz'altro degli utili spunti, a seconda anche di dove si vive (nel post fa riferimento a dove lei stessa acquista frutta e verdura), e sicuramente mostra il giusto spirito nella giornata più adatta.
Felice #EarthDay a tutti!
View this post on Instagram
Happy #Earthday Everyone!! Just me and my peas. I think that being isolated together gives us an opportunity to look at the way we can lower our carbon footprint and help our planet. Here are a few things I am doing...if your interested in them please head to my stories to find out where to find these products. If your looking for a place to put your dough, please consider donating to @oceana who is doing incredible work preserve our oceans. 1. Eating Less Animal Products I only eat animal products for one meal a day. This is the greatest way you can help the environment. Maybe start with implementing Meatless Mondays in your life. Reducing your consumption of meat helps lower your carbon footprint, saves water, lowers the use of fossil fuels and is great for your heart and kidneys! 2. Shop a CSA Farmbox Support a local CSA (community supported agriculture), get veggies from local farms in your area delivered to your house. Here in California I get the CSA box from @FarmFreshToYou that is delicious! Or find a Farmers market when we are out of isolation. 3. Replace Single Use Plastic Storage Bags A small, easy and affordable green option is replacing your single use plastic bags with STASHER BAGS. @stasherbag 4. Smart Sheep Dryer Balls Replacing the standard chemical filled dryer sheets and fabric softener, these dryer balls cut drying time, soften your clothes and reduce static. They are made in Nepal and packaged by work at home moms in Utah, employing over 150 women and minorities with a strong living wage.
Altri contenuti per How I Met Your Mother
- Il creatore di How I Met Your Mother, Carter Bays, ricorda l'amicizia con Ari Behn
- Cobie Smulders crea il suo fancast di How I Met Your Mother con i personaggi del MCU
- How I Met Your Mother: per Cobie Smulders è ancora troppo presto per un reboot
- How I met your Mother: Alison Bennett scriverà la sceneggiatura dello spin-off
- How I Met Your Mother: lo spin-off è in lavorazione con nuovi sceneggiatori
How I Met Your Mother
- Genere: Commedia
- Regia: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas
- Interpreti: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan
- Nazione: Usa
- +
Contenuti più Letti
- The Big Bang Theory, ecco Kunal Nayyar da ventenne: lo riconoscete?
- Grey's Anatomy: confermata la diagnosi di Richard Webber
- 3 commentiGame of Thrones: tutte le differenze tra la serie e i libri di Martin
- 3 commentiTwin Peaks 4 non si farà, lo conferma l'autore David Lynch
- Yari Carrisi: rivelato il presunto motivo delle minacce a Barbara D'Urso
- La Casa di Carta: Ciro Immobile ricrea una famosa scena del Professore
- 14 commentiBetter Call Saul: la recensione della quinta stagione
- The Flash 6: Grant Gustin rivela che la stagione avrà un finale anticipato
- Too Hot to Handle: arriva su Netflix il nuovo sexy reality
- 8 commentiStranger Things, Maya Hawke furiosa: 'La generazione dei nostri genitori ci ha rovinati'