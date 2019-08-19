Colton Haynes di Arrow e la foto della sua lotta contro l'alcolismo

Colton Haynes sta attraversando una fase difficile e delicata della sua vita. L'interprete di Roy Haper nella serie TV Arrow ha pubblicato su instagram una serie di foto drammatiche per mostrare ai fan quella che è la sua attuale lotta contro la dipendenza dall'alcool.

L'attore molto probabilmente non sarà presente nell'ottava e conclusiva stagione della serie e queste foto rappresentano la spiegazione alla sua assenza. In questo momento Haynes è giustamente concentrato sul proprio percorso di recupero e miglioramento della salute che i molti anni di alcolismo hanno messo in pericolo.

Le immagini presenti sul social network raffigurano l'attore collegato a vari macchinari in quella che sembra una clinica, mostrando inoltre la presenza di alcuni lividi sulla sua schiena. Il post è anche accompagnato da un messaggio di Haynes che descrive le difficoltà avute negli ultimi periodi e si rivolge con affetto a tutte le persone che in questo momento stanno attraversando i suoi stessi problemi.

Poco dopo la notizia della mancata presenza dell'attore nel cast regolare dell'ottava stagione, la produttrice esecutiva dello show, Beth Schwartz si è espressa così "Speriamo di riaverlo. Lo adoriamo ed è ovviamente una degli elementi basilari delle show". L'assenza di Haynes in Arrow è stato un argomento che ha fatto discutere molto i fan, convinti che la decisione fosse stata presa dall'attore. Invece egli stesso ha voluto sottolineare come sia stata una scelta della produzione di non chiamarlo.