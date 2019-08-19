Colton Haynes di Arrow e la foto della sua lotta contro l'alcolismo
Colton Haynes sta attraversando una fase difficile e delicata della sua vita. L'interprete di Roy Haper nella serie TV Arrow ha pubblicato su instagram una serie di foto drammatiche per mostrare ai fan quella che è la sua attuale lotta contro la dipendenza dall'alcool.
L'attore molto probabilmente non sarà presente nell'ottava e conclusiva stagione della serie e queste foto rappresentano la spiegazione alla sua assenza. In questo momento Haynes è giustamente concentrato sul proprio percorso di recupero e miglioramento della salute che i molti anni di alcolismo hanno messo in pericolo.
Le immagini presenti sul social network raffigurano l'attore collegato a vari macchinari in quella che sembra una clinica, mostrando inoltre la presenza di alcuni lividi sulla sua schiena. Il post è anche accompagnato da un messaggio di Haynes che descrive le difficoltà avute negli ultimi periodi e si rivolge con affetto a tutte le persone che in questo momento stanno attraversando i suoi stessi problemi.
Poco dopo la notizia della mancata presenza dell'attore nel cast regolare dell'ottava stagione, la produttrice esecutiva dello show, Beth Schwartz si è espressa così "Speriamo di riaverlo. Lo adoriamo ed è ovviamente una degli elementi basilari delle show". L'assenza di Haynes in Arrow è stato un argomento che ha fatto discutere molto i fan, convinti che la decisione fosse stata presa dall'attore. Invece egli stesso ha voluto sottolineare come sia stata una scelta della produzione di non chiamarlo.
Throwback. I don’t want worrying about if I look hot or not on Instagram to be my legacy. I don’t want to skirt around the truth to please other people or to gain economic success. I have far more important things to say than what magazine I just shot for or what tv show I’m a part of (Although I’m very thankful I still get to do what I love). I no longer want to project a curated life. I get immense joy when someone comes up to me & says that my willingness to open up about depression, anxiety, alcoholism, & addiction has helped them in some way. I’ve struggled the past year with trying to find my voice and where I fit in & that has been the most beautiful struggle I’ve ever had to go through. Worrying about what time to post on social media so I can maximize my likes or being mad at myself that I don’t look the same way I did when I was addicted to pills is a complete waste of why I was put on this earth. I’m posting these photos to let y’all in on my truth. I’m so grateful to be where I am now ( a year after these photos were taken) but man these times were dark. I’m a human being with flaws just like you. If ur in the middle of the dark times...I promise you it doesn’t have to last forever. Love y’all ❤️
