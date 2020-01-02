Come hanno reagito i fan di Doctor Who al finale della premiere della dodicesima stagione?
Il primo episodio della dodicesima stagione di Doctor Who si è chiuso col botto, rivelando che... Se non avete ancora visto la season premiere, non proseguite nella lettura.
Spyfall pt. 1, nonostante gli ascolti sottotono, ha ricevuto reazioni positive da parte dei fan sul web, particolarmente in riferimento al plot twist che ha chiuso l'episodio.
La dodicesima stagione di Doctor Who si è fatti aperta con una storyline decisamente in stile James Bond, come suggerisce anche il titolo, dove il Dottore (Jodie Whittaker) e i suoi companion (Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh e Tosin Cole) devono svelare il mistero dietro gli attacchi alle spie che, coincidentalmente, stavano tutte indagando su un esecutivo di una compagnia tecnologica di nome David Barton (Sir Lenny Henry).
A quanto pare, il DNA di Barton è solo al 93% umano, e lui, assieme a una razza aliena che cancella e riscrive i DNA umani, risultano essere i colpevoli degli attacchi.
Ma la scoperta più grande qui non sono davvero i "cattivi di turno" dell'episodio, quanto il fatto che la spia dell'MI6 O (Sacha Dhawan), con cui il Dottore era in contatto da tempo, e a cui chiedono aiuto i nostri durante la missione, è in realtà... Il Maestro.
Il "miglior nemico" del Dottore, interpretato precedentemente da Jon Simm e Michelle Gomez, è tornato in una nuova veste (ovvero: con un nuovo corpo), e i fan sono rimasti letteralmente di stucco da questa notizia, specialmente considerata la sua ultima apparizione nella decima stagione dello show.
Qui in calce alla notizia vi riportiamo solo alcune delle reazioni degli utenti di Twitter.
E voi, avete già visto l'episodio? E che ne pensate del ritorno del Maestro? Fateci sapere nei commenti.
⚡️ “How Twitter reacted to the big reveal at the end of Episode 1!” #DoctorWho https://t.co/UQPif1m9hn— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 2, 2020
‘or should I say spy...MASTERRRR’— gallifreyan gal x (@xGallifreyanGal) January 1, 2020
literally me:#DoctorWho #SpyFall #Tardis #DrWho #TheMaster #TheDoctor #Whovian #JodieWhittaker #13thDoctor #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/CRMcfJWFCX
AS IF DOCTOR WHO JUST DID THAT OMG #doctorwho #Spyfall pic.twitter.com/vuLAhmCJOd— Kendal Boardman (@kendalboardman) January 2, 2020
My by the end of the epsiode!— Kaja Ono (@Kaja_Ono) January 2, 2020
OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG,OMG, OMG#DoctorWho
Not gonna spoil that reveal but this was my reaction!!! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/9lJivgGuiN— Joe Bowers (@Bowers00) January 1, 2020
“Ooooooooooo”— The Companions of Who 💫 (@CompanionsOfWho) January 2, 2020
“That is my name and that is why I chose it, so fitting”
(Inserts seguns phenomenal score)
It’s nearly been 24 hours, and I like to kindly remind you that I’m still in love with this Master ! This reveal executed perfectly ❤️ #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/hhGpmO0i43
The Master disguised as O: *had an entire shelf dedicated to the Doctor*— 💫Cora💫 (Doctor Who spoilers) (@Thirteen_Stars_) January 1, 2020
Me *while watching that particular scene*: Aw, that's cute. He must be a fan.
Me *at the end of the episode*: OMG, I'M SHOCKED HE'S THE MASTER #DoctorWho
The last 10 minutes was the perfect reminder of why I love this programme. The Master, in disguise, using abilities we haven’t seen since the 1980s was just wonderful to see. And that cliffhanger 👏🏻 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/KY1eEkgjed— Ben Jones (@BenJones019) January 1, 2020
When the master shows up unexpectedly and you’re just not ready for it #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/fw5v1BFlgP— TGK (@TGK49177205) January 1, 2020
Altri contenuti per Doctor Who - Stagione 12
- Il debutto della dodicesima stagione di Doctor Who ha registrato ascolti sottotono
- La première di Doctow Who 12 è piena di riferimenti a James Bond
- Atmosfere alla James Bond nel trailer della nuova puntata di Doctor Who
- Chris Chibnall sibillino sul tema dell'imminente dodicesima stagione di Doctor Who
- Nella dodicesima stagione di Doctow Who comparirà anche James Buckley di The Inbetweeners
Doctor Who - Stagione 12
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiIl titolo di lavorazione di Moon Knight farà impazzire i fan della Marvel
- 2 commentiIl best nine di Instagram di Kaley Cuoco è all'insegna dei ricordi di The Big Bang Theory
- 1 commentiSky: tutte le nuove serie TV in uscita a gennaio 2020
- 10 commentiThe Witcher è quasi costato la vista a Henry Cavill... Quasi.
- 3 commentiNiente più Friends su Netflix per gli utenti statunitensi
- 1 commentiNella prima stagione di The Witcher è presente un collegamento a Game of Thrones
- 10 commentiThe Witcher conquista il pubblico, in alcuni paesi è più popolare di Stranger Things
- 4 commentiMoon Knight: la serie Disney+ avrà un tono sovrannaturale e includerà anche Dracula
- 2 commentiThe Witcher, ecco i dettagli sulla creazione del brano "Dona Un Soldo Al Tuo Witcher"
- 1 commentiLa docuserie su Justin Bieber venduta a YouTube per una cifra record di 20 milioni