Come hanno reagito i fan di Doctor Who al finale della premiere della dodicesima stagione?

La dodicesima stagione di Doctor Who si è fatti aperta con una storyline decisamente in stile James Bond, come suggerisce anche il titolo, dove il Dottore (Jodie Whittaker) e i suoi companion (Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh e Tosin Cole) devono svelare il mistero dietro gli attacchi alle spie che, coincidentalmente, stavano tutte indagando su un esecutivo di una compagnia tecnologica di nome David Barton (Sir Lenny Henry). A quanto pare, il DNA di Barton è solo al 93% umano, e lui, assieme a una razza aliena che cancella e riscrive i DNA umani, risultano essere i colpevoli degli attacchi. Ma la scoperta più grande qui non sono davvero i "cattivi di turno" dell'episodio, quanto il fatto che la spia dell'MI6 O (Sacha Dhawan), con cui il Dottore era in contatto da tempo, e a cui chiedono aiuto i nostri durante la missione, è in realtà... Il Maestro . Il "miglior nemico" del Dottore, interpretato precedentemente da Jon Simm e Michelle Gomez, è tornato in una nuova veste (ovvero: con un nuovo corpo), e i fan sono rimasti letteralmente di stucco da questa notizia, specialmente considerata la sua ultima apparizione nella decima stagione dello show. Qui in calce alla notizia vi riportiamo solo alcune delle reazioni degli utenti di Twitter. E voi, avete già visto l'episodio? E che ne pensate del ritorno del Maestro? Fateci sapere nei commenti.

