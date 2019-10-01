Crisi sulle Terre Infinite: Brandon Routh mostra i suoi allenamenti da Superman
Crisi sulle Terre Infinite vedrà la presenza di ben tre Superman, incluso il ritorno di Brandon Routh nei panni dell'uomo d'acciaio. Nei giorni scorsi, l'attore aveva anticipato il look del suo personaggio, ma ora ha mostrato come si sta allenando per tornare ad avere una "forma da supereroe".
Sono infatti trascorsi più di dieci anni dall'ultima volta in cui Routh ha indossato l'iconico costume in Superman Returns di Bryan Singer. Per questo l'attore si sta allenando duramente e ha condiviso su Instagram un post in cui mostra i progressi fatti.
Routh ha commentato l'immagine (e un breve video di un esercizio), che potete vedere in calce all'articolo scrivendo: "Il percorso per tornare con una forma da supereroe è stato molto bello". In seguito ha ringraziato tutti gli allenatori che lo hanno seguito in questi mesi, compreso il suo storico personal trainer ormai deceduto, e ha confessato di aver avuto meno tempo rispetto alle riprese per il film che lo vide protagonista. Nonostante tutto, i risultati sembrano davvero buoni e lo stesso Routh ha espresso la sua soddisfazione in merito.
In questi giorni, The CW ha anche pubblicato la prima foto ufficiale del Superman di Brandon Routh, che sarà la versione della miniserie cartacea Kingdom Come, più vecchia e dark.
Crisi sulle terre infinite andrà in onda tra dicembre e gennaio su The CW.
The journey to get back into #SuperheroShape has been a fun one! 😉 HUGE thanks to @jadeway my trainer in Vancouver! He helped me get stronger & bigger, & stay healthy! 💪🏼 And @reggiebradshaw_ & his gym @rizefitness for the training HQ. 👊🏻 Also, thanks to @arinb for kick-starting the training in my first week! I had less time to train then back in 2004, but thankfully I benefited from muscle memory & good eating habits (@bulletproof #diet & #BulletproofCoffee #IntermittentFasting #Keto). Also, many others helped along the way. Previous years of training have laid the foundation. @drh.kinection has been huge in the last 3 years training me while in LA & helping me learn how to squat, deadlift, do pull-ups, etc. in the most safe/healthy way—preventing me from injury while lifting heavy. And thank you to #AlbertChang at #OriginalYinQiGongGym (Vancouver) for teaching me to gain better use of my core through #QiGong & #KneeBending training. All which have helped me feel & move more like #Superman! And lastly, #RayCampisi, my trainer for nearly 10 years—post #SupermanReturns. Ray passed away suddenly a few years ago, but he never gave up hope that I might return to the cape. 😔🧡 I think of him often, and he inspires me still. 🙏🏻
