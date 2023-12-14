Critics Choice Award, The Morning Show domina le candidature tra le serie tv
Sono state annunciate le candidature ai Critics Choice Award direttamente dalla Critics Choice Association, che riunisce i critici cinematografici e televisivi degli Stati Uniti. Si tratta di uno dei passaggi più importanti all'interno della stagione dei premi che caratterizza questo periodo dell'anno a Hollywood e dintorni.
Oltre alle candidature cinematografiche ai Critics Choice Award, sono state annunciate anche le nomination per le serie televisive. A dominare è un titolo non proprio inaspettato; The Morning Show, con Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon e Billy Crudup ha raccolto sei candidature, battendo sul filo di lana un altro grande successo del piccolo schermo, la serie HBO Succession, con Brian Cox e Jeremy Strong.
Parecchie nomination anche per la miniserie Lo scontro, Elementary e l'altra grande favorita, The Bear, disponibile su Disney+, con protagonista l'ex star di Shameless, Jeremy Allen White.
Da segnalare anche la candidatura di The Good Mothers tra le migliori serie straniere.
Tutte le candidature delle serie tv:
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Loki
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Winning Time
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
- Ke Huy Quan, Loki
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- The Bear
- What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- A Murder at the End of the World
- A Small Light
- Compagni di viaggio
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Lezioni di chimica
- Lo scontro
- Love & Death
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- Finestkind
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Nessuno ti salverà
- Quiz Lady
- Reality
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Kaitlyn Dever, Nessuno ti salverà
- Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Sydney Sweeney, Reality
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jonathan Bailey, Compa gni di viaggio
- Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
- Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
- Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
- Justin Theroux, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Maria Bello, Lo scontro
- Billie Boullet, A Small Light
- Willa Fitzgerald, La caduta della casa degli Usher
- Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
- Mary McDonnell, La caduta della casa degli Usher
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA
- Bargain(Corea del Sud)
- L'interprete del silenzio(Germania)
- Lupin (Francia)
- Mask Girl(Corea del Sud)
- The Glory(Corea del Sud)
- The Good Mothers(Italia)
- Una famiglia in fuga(Corea del Sud)
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Bluey
- Bob's Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Scott Pilgrim: La serie
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Young Love
Scoprite tutti i vincitori della scorsa edizione dei Critics Choice Award.
