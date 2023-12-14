Critics Choice Award, The Morning Show domina le candidature tra le serie tv

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai Critics Choice Award direttamente dalla Critics Choice Association, che riunisce i critici cinematografici e televisivi degli Stati Uniti. Si tratta di uno dei passaggi più importanti all'interno della stagione dei premi che caratterizza questo periodo dell'anno a Hollywood e dintorni.

Oltre alle candidature cinematografiche ai Critics Choice Award, sono state annunciate anche le nomination per le serie televisive. A dominare è un titolo non proprio inaspettato; The Morning Show, con Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon e Billy Crudup ha raccolto sei candidature, battendo sul filo di lana un altro grande successo del piccolo schermo, la serie HBO Succession, con Brian Cox e Jeremy Strong.



Parecchie nomination anche per la miniserie Lo scontro, Elementary e l'altra grande favorita, The Bear, disponibile su Disney+, con protagonista l'ex star di Shameless, Jeremy Allen White.

Da segnalare anche la candidatura di The Good Mothers tra le migliori serie straniere.

Tutte le candidature delle serie tv:

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Loki

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Winning Time

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

La fantastica signora Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Compagni di viaggio

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Lo scontro

Love & Death

MIGLIOR FILM TV

Finestkind

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Nessuno ti salverà

Quiz Lady

Reality

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Matt Bomer, Compagni di viaggio

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Nessuno ti salverà

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jonathan Bailey, Compa gni di viaggio

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Maria Bello, Lo scontro

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, La caduta della casa degli Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica

Mary McDonnell, La caduta della casa degli Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

MIGLIOR SERIE STRANIERA

Bargain(Corea del Sud)

L'interprete del silenzio(Germania)

Lupin (Francia)

Mask Girl(Corea del Sud)

The Glory(Corea del Sud)

The Good Mothers(Italia)

Una famiglia in fuga(Corea del Sud)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim: La serie

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Scoprite tutti i vincitori della scorsa edizione dei Critics Choice Award.