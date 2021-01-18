Critics Choice Awards 2021 ecco le nomination: Ozark e The Crown primeggiano

La 26° edizione dei Critics Choice Awards si svolgerà il 7 marzo 2021 presentata per la terza volta da Taye Diggs. Oggi sono state svelate le nomination per le serie tv e Ozark e The Crown risultano in testa al gruppo con sei nomination ciascuno.

Netflix ha dominato conquistano 26 nomination totali, HBO e HBO Max hanno totalizzato 24 nomination totali, arrivando a poca distanza.



Jason Bateman e Laura Linney di Ozark hanno ricevuto nomination rispettivamente come miglior attore e attrice in una serie drammatica. Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner e Janet McTeer sono nominati per i loro ruoli secondari.



Josh O'Connor di The Crown è nominato come miglior attore in una serie drammatica, mentre Olivia Colman ed Emma Corrin sono entrambe in lizza per la migliore attrice in una serie drammatica. Anche Tobias Menzies e Gillian Anderson hanno ricevuto riconoscimenti per i loro ruoli secondari.



"Siamo così entusiasti di celebrare l'incredibile lavoro che è stato rilasciato durante questa lunga stagione", ha dichiarato Joey Berlin, CEO della Critics Choice Association. "In un anno in cui la necessità di intrattenimento era innegabile, il settore si è mobilitato per offrire serie bellissime che ci hanno deliziato, educato, sfidato e, soprattutto, ci ha riuniti tutti".



Ecco l'elenco delle nomination:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K.Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O'Connor - The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC )

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K . Williams - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell - La playlist straordinaria di Zoey (NBC)

Mark Proksch - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells - Black Monday (Showtime)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lecy Goranson - The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITATA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

MIGLIOR FILM REALIZZATO PER LA TELEVISIONE

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney +)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal - Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector - The Plot Against America (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Cate Blanchett - Mrs.America (FX)

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas - Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Daveed Diggs - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)

John Turturro - The Plot Against America (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt - Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller - The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder - The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America (FX)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC / Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

SPECIALE MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

MIGLIOR SERIE IN FORMATO BREVE

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC / Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre $ h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

Nella quinta stagione di The Crown vedremo Imelda Staunton nei panni della regina, mentre il Principe Carlo sarà interpretato da Dominic West. Che cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Ci sono i vostri preferiti? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!