Critics Choice Awards 2023, finalmente Better Call Saul: Miglior Serie e Miglior Attore!

Il totale disinteresse della Awards Season nei confronti di Better Call Saul stava assumendo i contorni dello scandalo. Gli Emmy Awards non l'hanno mai premiata, neanche quest'anno, e lo stesso i Golden Globes sulla sesta stagione. Ora i Critics Choice Awards la eleggono Miglior Serie Drammatica e Miglior Attore a Bob Odenkirk.

E alla fine arriva Saul. Ce n’è voluto di tempo prima che qualcuno di illuminato, nella Awards Season, riconoscesse il merito alla serie più meritevole. Desse a Cesare quel che è di Cesare, come si suol dire. Perché se Better Call Saul è stata una delle migliori serie degli ultimi anni, l’ultima stagione e in particolar modo l’ultimo episodio sono stati definiti dei veri e propri capolavori. A questo proposito, trovate qui la nostra recensione di Better Call Saul 6.



Basti pensare che in sei anni di edizioni Emmy, una per ogni stagione che veniva candidata mediamente per sei o sette categorie diverse – fatevi due conti, parliamo di oltre 40 candidature e nessuna candidatura – Better Call Saul non ha mai vinto niente. Ora la speranza è che possa farlo agli Emmy Awards 2023, visto che la seconda metà di stagione rientrerà in quell’edizione. Sia come sia, ecco i premi per il piccolo schermo ai Critics Choice Awards (peccato, a questo punto, per la mancata Rhea Seehorn a Miglior Attrice):



MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

• Andor (Disney+)

• Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• The Crown (Netflix)

• Euphoria (HBO)

• The Good Fight (Paramount+)

• House of the Dragon (HBO)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

• Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

• Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

• Diego Luna - Andor

• Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

• Adam Scott - Severance

• Antony Starr - The Boys

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

• Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

• Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

• Laura Linney - Ozark

• Mandy Moore - This Is Us

• Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone

• Zendaya - Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

• Andre Braugher - The Good Fight

• Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

• Michael Emerson - Evil

• Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

• John Lithgow - The Old Man

• Matt Smith - House of the Dragon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

• Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon

• Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul

• Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

• Julia Garner - Ozark

• Audra McDonald - The Good Fight

• Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA

• Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Barry (HBO)

• The Bear (FX)

• Better Things (FX)

• Ghosts (CBS)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• Reboot (Hulu)

• Reservation Dogs (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

• Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

• Bill Hader - Barry

• Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot

• Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

• Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

• D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

• Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

• Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

• Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

• Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva

• Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs

• Jean Smart - Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

• Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts

• Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat

• James Marsden - Dead to Me

• Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary

• Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

• Henry Winkler - Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

• Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs

• Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

• Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled

• Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

• Annie Potts - Young Sheldon

• Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

• The Dropout (Hulu)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

• The Offer (Paramount+)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Station Eleven (HBO Max)

• This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

• Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV

• Fresh (Hulu)

• Prey (Hulu)

• Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

• The Survivor (HBO)

• Three Months (Paramount+)

• Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM PER LA TV

• Ben Foster - The Survivor

• Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

• Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

• Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

• Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

• Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

• Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

• Lily James - Pam & Tommy

• Amber Midthunder - Prey

• Julia Roberts - Gaslit

• Michelle Pfeiffer - The First Lady

• Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

• Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

• Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

• Matthew Goode - The Offer

• Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

• Ray Liotta - Black Bird

• Shea Whigham - Gaslit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

• Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

• Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

• Betty Gilpin - Gaslit

• Melanie Lynskey - Candy

• Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Juno Temple - The Offer

MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA

• 1899 (Netflix)

• Borgen (Netflix)

• Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

• Garcia! (HBO Max)

• The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

• Kleo (Netflix)

• My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

• Pachinko (Apple TV+)

• Tehran (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

• Bluey (Disney+)

• Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

• Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

• Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

• Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

• Undone (Prime Video)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

• The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

• The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

• Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

• Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMEDY

• Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

• Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

• Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

• Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

• Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

• Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)