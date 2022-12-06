Critics Choice Awards 2023: ecco tutte le nomination!
Come ogni anno la stagione dei premi ricomincia. Sono state pubblicate le candidature della sezione Television dei Critics Choice Awards 2023, premi assegnati dalla critica americana alle serie tv e agli interpreti più meritevoli dell'annata 2022/2023. Insomma, la giostra delle premiazioni riparte.
Nonostante i tanti titoli in ballo, non ci sono particolari sorprese. Probabilmente la presenza più inaspettata è proprio quella di Andor, serie Star Wars che nonostante non abbia riscosso tantissimo successo sul fronte delle visualizzazioni, pare abbia conquistato sia il pubblico che la critica. Si conferma anche la presenza di Better Call Saul dopo una sorprendente sesta stagione che pare abbia convinto veramente tutti.
Ecco le candidature:
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Antony Starr, The Boys
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
- Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
- Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Michael Emerson, Evil
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
- Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Hulu)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
- James Marsden, Dead to Me
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM PER LA TV
- Ben Foster, The Survivor
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Amber Midthunder, Prey
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Matthew Goode, The Offer
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Shea Whigham, Gaslit
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
- Melanie Lynskey, Candy
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Juno Temple, The Offer
MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMEDY
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Il grande successo delle serie Marvel quest'anno e il premio come miglior serie animata a What If l'anno scorso non hanno portato alla presenza di nessun prodotto MCU nelle nomination, lasciando la casa di produzione a bocca asciutta. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!
