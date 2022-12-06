Critics Choice Awards 2023: ecco tutte le nomination!

Come ogni anno la stagione dei premi ricomincia. Sono state pubblicate le candidature della sezione Television dei Critics Choice Awards 2023, premi assegnati dalla critica americana alle serie tv e agli interpreti più meritevoli dell'annata 2022/2023. Insomma, la giostra delle premiazioni riparte.

Nonostante i tanti titoli in ballo, non ci sono particolari sorprese. Probabilmente la presenza più inaspettata è proprio quella di Andor, serie Star Wars che nonostante non abbia riscosso tantissimo successo sul fronte delle visualizzazioni, pare abbia conquistato sia il pubblico che la critica. Si conferma anche la presenza di Better Call Saul dopo una sorprendente sesta stagione che pare abbia convinto veramente tutti.

Ecco le candidature:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM PER LA TV

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple, The Offer

MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMEDY

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

Il grande successo delle serie Marvel quest'anno e il premio come miglior serie animata a What If l'anno scorso non hanno portato alla presenza di nessun prodotto MCU nelle nomination, lasciando la casa di produzione a bocca asciutta. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!