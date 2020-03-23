Daniel Newman di The Walking Dead in ospedale, sospetto caso di Coronavirus

L'attore Daniel Newman, che ha recitato nelle stagioni 7 e 8 di The Walking Dead, è stato ricoverato in ospedale per sospetto contagio di Coronavirus. Inizialmente non era stato sottoposto al tampone, ma i suoi sintomi sono compatibili con quelli del COVID-19. Newman ha condiviso un post su Instagram per aggiornare i fan sulle sue condizioni.

Ha raccontato così la sua disavventura e la piccola odissea per ottenere una diagnosi, come purtroppo sta accadendo un po' ovunque.

"Grazie per esservi preoccupati! Immagino che molti fan di The Walking Dead mi abbiano visto al pronto soccorso per problemi riguardanti il Coronavirus" ha scritto nel post. "Scusatemi per non aver risposto, avevo bisogno di tempo per elaborare. Quindi ecco cosa è successo. Sì, ero in Australia con Sam Smith, Dua Lipa e migliaia di persone da tutto il mondo per il Mardi Gras Pride. Sono stato in contatto con alcune persone malate e ho iniziato a sviluppare sintomi, e poi negli Stati Uniti sono stato informato che qualcuno nel nostro gruppo era risultato positivo al #Covid19. Ho passato tutto il giorno a chiamare ospedali ma nessuno aveva i tamponi!"

Così, continua l'attore, "alla fine ho trovato un pronto soccorso dove mi hanno detto che i miei sintomi coincidono e mi hanno immediatamente ricoverato. Ho fatto tutti i test e mi hanno detto che, poiché ho sintomi lievi, il governo non permette di elaborare i miei test! Sono autorizzati a elaborare soltanto sintomi gravi, gli anziani o le persone che recentemente sono state in Italia e Cina. Mi è costato 9.116 dollari e non mi danno nemmeno i risultati. Mi hanno mandato a casa come decine di altre persone che potrebbero potenzialmente infettare le loro comunità, dicendoci semplicemente di fare auto-quarantena."

A causa del Coronavirus gli sceneggiatori di The Walking Dead lavoreranno da casa all'undicesima stagione, mentre le prossime uscite di Netflix non subiranno ritardi nonostante l'emergenza.