Daniel Newman di The Walking Dead in ospedale, sospetto caso di Coronavirus
Luca Atero
L'attore Daniel Newman, che ha recitato nelle stagioni 7 e 8 di The Walking Dead, è stato ricoverato in ospedale per sospetto contagio di Coronavirus. Inizialmente non era stato sottoposto al tampone, ma i suoi sintomi sono compatibili con quelli del COVID-19. Newman ha condiviso un post su Instagram per aggiornare i fan sulle sue condizioni.
Ha raccontato così la sua disavventura e la piccola odissea per ottenere una diagnosi, come purtroppo sta accadendo un po' ovunque.
"Grazie per esservi preoccupati! Immagino che molti fan di The Walking Dead mi abbiano visto al pronto soccorso per problemi riguardanti il Coronavirus" ha scritto nel post. "Scusatemi per non aver risposto, avevo bisogno di tempo per elaborare. Quindi ecco cosa è successo. Sì, ero in Australia con Sam Smith, Dua Lipa e migliaia di persone da tutto il mondo per il Mardi Gras Pride. Sono stato in contatto con alcune persone malate e ho iniziato a sviluppare sintomi, e poi negli Stati Uniti sono stato informato che qualcuno nel nostro gruppo era risultato positivo al #Covid19. Ho passato tutto il giorno a chiamare ospedali ma nessuno aveva i tamponi!"
Così, continua l'attore, "alla fine ho trovato un pronto soccorso dove mi hanno detto che i miei sintomi coincidono e mi hanno immediatamente ricoverato. Ho fatto tutti i test e mi hanno detto che, poiché ho sintomi lievi, il governo non permette di elaborare i miei test! Sono autorizzati a elaborare soltanto sintomi gravi, gli anziani o le persone che recentemente sono state in Italia e Cina. Mi è costato 9.116 dollari e non mi danno nemmeno i risultati. Mi hanno mandato a casa come decine di altre persone che potrebbero potenzialmente infettare le loro comunità, dicendoci semplicemente di fare auto-quarantena."
A causa del Coronavirus gli sceneggiatori di The Walking Dead lavoreranno da casa all'undicesima stagione, mentre le prossime uscite di Netflix non subiranno ritardi nonostante l'emergenza.
Thanks for all the concern! I guess a lot of #WalkingDead fans saw me in the emergency room regarding #CoronaVirus. Sorry I didn’t reply I needed time to process. So here’s what happened. Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have “mild symptoms“ the government won’t allow them to process my tests! They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process “severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China”. It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to “self Quarantine“. Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you. Love - D
