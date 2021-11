Daredevil, Charlie Cox vuole il ritorno della serie:'Ci sono tante questioni in sospeso'

Charlie Cox says there are still so many great #Daredevil storylines to tell. "We never really got into the Bullseye stuff...there's an unfinished history with Karen and Matt that we almost got to...there's a lot of loose ends we'd like to tie up," he said. (Via: @driiftyfilm ) pic.twitter.com/nM77LqG0bj

Charlie Cox says he'd be interested to hear what Disney Plus wants to do with #Daredevil. "Based on what's [been] coming out - WandaVision, Loki - they're so brilliant. So I'd be interested to see what they wanna do with it. Why not hear them out?" he said. (Via: @driiftyfilm) pic.twitter.com/zjk8AkhZTo