Dwayne Johnson, la star della WWE ricorda suo padre: 'Ho preso tutto da lui'

This was special.

My dad was a bad dude in the game. As a black man coming up in pro wrestling in 60s, 70s & 80s - those crowds were much different than today.

He endured, overcame and trailblazed.

Hardest worker in the room - I got that from him.

I’ll see you down the road 🖤 https://t.co/GKiRhOxve9