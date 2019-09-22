Emilia Clarke risponderà alle domande su Game of Thrones durante un evento di beneficenza
In attesa di sapere come andrà Game of Thrones agli Emmy Awards di questa notte, ai quali si presenterà con ben 32 nomination, Emilia Clarke ha annunciato la sua partecipazione ad un evento di beneficenza organizzato da Tiltify.
L'evento servirà a raccogliere fondi per SameYou, un'organizzazione che si occupa di aumentare l'accesso alla neuro-riabilitazione per persone colpite da lesioni cerebrali o ictus - la stessa interprete di Daenerys durante l'anno ha rivelato di essere sopravvissuta a due aneurismi.
Per l'occasione l'attrice parteciperà ad un Q&A live nel quale risponderà alle domande dei fan sulla controversa stagione finale di Game of Thrones.
La Clarke è stata nominata agli Emmy nella categoria di miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica, mentre hanno ricevuto una candidatura anche i suoi colleghi Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), e Carice van Houten (Melisandre).
Game of Thrones ha già fatto il pieno di premi nei giorni scorsi vicendo 5 Creative Arts Emmy, 3 dei quali sono stati assegnati all'episodio "La lunga notte" diretto da Miguel Sapochnick e incentrato sulla spettacolare battaglia di Grande Inverno.
So 8 Seasons of GoT and I’ve realised that maybe to save the planet we just need to hitch a lift on the closest dragon. Thoughts?! On September 26th I’ll be going LIVE and everyone, everywhere can join in! EXCELLENT NEWS. Ready to talk about all thrones related trivia. Top of the list: how long it takes Jon Snow to set his curls. Maybe you’ll even get to call into the livestream and we can while away the hours IRL. 🥳 KAROKE WILL BE HAPPENING. Should I sing (out of tune) Lauryn Hill or some Amy Winehouse? You get to decide all and laugh at my attempts in the process while supporting my BRILLIANT charity SameYou. I’ll be joined by internet star @jacksepticeye (recently learned it’s pronounced septick eye- kids these days 👵) and we have a few surprises for all you donors. Click on the link in my bio or go to my @Tiltify campaign page tiltify.com/@emilia to donate and watch. Keep checking the page up until September 26 for exclusive rewards and voting polls until we go LIVE on September 26th on @youtube and @twitch, when Jack and I will have some laughs while hopefully entertaining you all to help raise money to increase access to neurorehabilitation. #motheroflivestreams #therewillbedragons #butactuallytherewillbe
