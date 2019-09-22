Emilia Clarke risponderà alle domande su Game of Thrones durante un evento di beneficenza

In attesa di sapere come andrà Game of Thrones agli Emmy Awards di questa notte, ai quali si presenterà con ben 32 nomination, Emilia Clarke ha annunciato la sua partecipazione ad un evento di beneficenza organizzato da Tiltify.

L'evento servirà a raccogliere fondi per SameYou, un'organizzazione che si occupa di aumentare l'accesso alla neuro-riabilitazione per persone colpite da lesioni cerebrali o ictus - la stessa interprete di Daenerys durante l'anno ha rivelato di essere sopravvissuta a due aneurismi.

Per l'occasione l'attrice parteciperà ad un Q&A live nel quale risponderà alle domande dei fan sulla controversa stagione finale di Game of Thrones.

La Clarke è stata nominata agli Emmy nella categoria di miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica, mentre hanno ricevuto una candidatura anche i suoi colleghi Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), e Carice van Houten (Melisandre).

Game of Thrones ha già fatto il pieno di premi nei giorni scorsi vicendo 5 Creative Arts Emmy, 3 dei quali sono stati assegnati all'episodio "La lunga notte" diretto da Miguel Sapochnick e incentrato sulla spettacolare battaglia di Grande Inverno.