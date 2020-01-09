Emily Swallow di The Mandalorian ringrazia un utente per una fan art sull'Armaiola

L'attrice Emily Swallow interprete della misteriosa e affascinante Armaiola nella serie TV The Mandalorian, ha voluto ringraziare una ragazza per aver realizzato una fan art dedicata al suo personaggio.

Negli Stati Uniti e nei Paesi dove attualmente è disponibile il servizio di video streaming Disney+, si è conclusa la prima stagione della serie ambientata all'interno dell'universo immaginario di Star Wars. Tra i personaggi che hanno catturato l'attenzione dei fan risulta sicuramente il tenero Baby Yoda - di cui recentemente è stato creato un Baby Yoda di Rubik - ma è riuscita a ottenere una certa notorietà anche l'Armaiola interpretata da Swallow.

L'attrice ha pubblicato su Instagram un post dove in realtà ringrazia due persone: l'autrice della fan art, ma anche un'altra persona per il tag che le ha permesso di guardare l'immagine. All'interno del post, infatti, si può leggere 'Ho visto questa immagine su Twitter e IG e credo che sia brillante. Ma non vedo il nome dell'autore. Ringrazio lidebs1986 per avermi taggato nel post di miss.lys. Adoro l'inspirazione che L'Armaiola sta trasmettendo a molti di voi. Fate arrivare i vostri lavori e taggatemi così non me li perdo!'.

La fan art - che potete visionare in calce all'articolo - è un richiamo alla celebre immagine di Rosie the Riveter, ma al suo posto c'è il personaggio interpretato da Emily Swallow, mentre nella parte superiore, al posto del motto 'We Can Do It!' si può leggere la tipica frase che caratterizza i mandaloriani 'This is the way'.

Cosa ne pensate di questa fan art? Vi ricordiamo infine che The Mandalorian sarà ai VES Awards, dopo aver ricevuto ben sei nomination che l'hanno fatta diventare la serie TV con più candidature per la prossima edizione della kermesse dedicata agli effetti visivi.