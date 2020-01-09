Emily Swallow di The Mandalorian ringrazia un utente per una fan art sull'Armaiola
L'attrice Emily Swallow interprete della misteriosa e affascinante Armaiola nella serie TV The Mandalorian, ha voluto ringraziare una ragazza per aver realizzato una fan art dedicata al suo personaggio.
Negli Stati Uniti e nei Paesi dove attualmente è disponibile il servizio di video streaming Disney+, si è conclusa la prima stagione della serie ambientata all'interno dell'universo immaginario di Star Wars. Tra i personaggi che hanno catturato l'attenzione dei fan risulta sicuramente il tenero Baby Yoda - di cui recentemente è stato creato un Baby Yoda di Rubik - ma è riuscita a ottenere una certa notorietà anche l'Armaiola interpretata da Swallow.
L'attrice ha pubblicato su Instagram un post dove in realtà ringrazia due persone: l'autrice della fan art, ma anche un'altra persona per il tag che le ha permesso di guardare l'immagine. All'interno del post, infatti, si può leggere 'Ho visto questa immagine su Twitter e IG e credo che sia brillante. Ma non vedo il nome dell'autore. Ringrazio lidebs1986 per avermi taggato nel post di miss.lys. Adoro l'inspirazione che L'Armaiola sta trasmettendo a molti di voi. Fate arrivare i vostri lavori e taggatemi così non me li perdo!'.
La fan art - che potete visionare in calce all'articolo - è un richiamo alla celebre immagine di Rosie the Riveter, ma al suo posto c'è il personaggio interpretato da Emily Swallow, mentre nella parte superiore, al posto del motto 'We Can Do It!' si può leggere la tipica frase che caratterizza i mandaloriani 'This is the way'.
Cosa ne pensate di questa fan art? Vi ricordiamo infine che The Mandalorian sarà ai VES Awards, dopo aver ricevuto ben sei nomination che l'hanno fatta diventare la serie TV con più candidature per la prossima edizione della kermesse dedicata agli effetti visivi.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I have seen this pop up all over Twitter and IG and I think it’s brilliant, but didn’t see an artist credit. Thank you to @lildebs1986 for pointing me to @miss.lys. I love that The Armorer is inspiring so many of you to create! Keep your work coming, and tag me so I don’t miss it! #thisistheway #armorer #inspiration #youguysallkickass #Repost @miss.lys ・・・ EDIT: DO NOT REPOST THIS ANYWHERE WITHOUT ARTIST CREDIT . Ok, my Mando Monday #TheRiseofStyle post today isn’t an official fashion entry but I have good reason ok! 😂 I have absolutely none Mandalorian or Mandalorian adjacent clothing. None at all. It’s a huge gap in my nerd wardrobe, I am painfully aware of this now. SO, plan A was to dress as baby yoda but for the life of me I couldn’t find the brown jacket or green scarf I thought I had. Then my next plan was to wear this shirt but it didn’t get delivered on time 😭. So I will just tell you about it instead (also I realized I never officially posted about this anyway so it works I guess!) . I recently illustrated this for @the.dorky.diva and she’s currently selling it on t-shirts and posters! You can find them over at thedorkydiva.bigcartel.com. It was so fun to draw, and l really wish I could have posted pics of the actual shirt today BUT I guess I will have to post a different pic in it later LOL. . . . #starwars #themandalorion #mandalorion #mandalorianshow #thearmorer #starwarsstyle #geekfashion #geekchic #wiw #geekstyle #whatiwore #nerdgirl #geekgirl #starwarsfashion #thisistheway #womanmade #digitalillustration #artistsoninsta #womenillustrator #artistofinsta #fandomfashion #starwarsfanart #photoshopillustration #fanart #mandalorianfanart
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Regia: Jon Favreau
- Nazione: Usa
- Produttore: Lucasfilm
