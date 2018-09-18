Emmy 2018: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel domina la settantesima edizione

Si è tenuta questa notte la settantesima edizione degli Emmy Awards, i più importanti premi televisivi americani a livello internazionale. Anche in questo caso Netflix ha portato a casa il maggior numero di premi, riuscendo nell'obiettivo senza ottenere un riconoscimento nelle categorie principali, dove The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ha dominato.
La serie Amazon si è portata a casa cinque premi; alla miglior comedy, miglior attrice protagonista (Rachel Brosnahan), miglior attrice non protagonista (Alex Bornstein), miglior sceneggiatura e miglior regia (Amy-Sherman Palladino), creatrice di Pappa e Ciccia e Una mamma per amica.
Un premio importante anche quello a Henry Winkler, che a 72 anni si aggiudica il suo primo Emmy come miglior attore non protagonista per Barry.
Il premio alla miglior serie drammatica va alla settima stagione de Il trono di spade (premiato anche Peter Dinklage come attore non protagonista). Claire Foy per The Crown si porta a casa la statuetta come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica mentre lo straordinario Matthew Rhys, star di The Americans, si porta a casa il premio come miglior attore drammatico.
Infine segnaliamo la vittoria di The Assassionation of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story come miglior mini-serie, con Darren Criss che si aggiudica il premio come miglior attore protagonista nel ruolo del killer Andrew Cunanan.
Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2018:
Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler - Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy
Zazie Beetz - Atlanta
Alex Bornstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne
Megan Mullally - Will & Grace
Miglior attore protagonista in una mini-serie o film TV
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una mini-serie o film TV
Jessica Biel - Genius: Picasso
Laura Dern - The Tale
Michelle Dockery - Godless
Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
William H. Macy - Shameless
Miglior attrice protagonista in una comedy
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney - Mom
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever - Godless
Letitia Wright - Black Mirror (Black Museum)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Jeff Daniels - Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo - Waco
Ricky Martin - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Miglior attore protagonista in un drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Miglior attrice protagonista in un drama
Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Matt Smith - The Crown
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un drama
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior sceneggiatura in una comedy
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Atlanta“Alligator Man”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Miglior regia in una comedy
Atlanta “FUBU”
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Glow “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Miglior sceneggiatura in una miniserie o film TV
American Vandal “Clean Up”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Miglior regia in una miniserie o film TV
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
The Looming Tower “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Miglior sceneggiatura in un drama
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Killing Eve “Nice Face”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Miglior regia in un drama
Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Ozark “The Toll”
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Miglior reality
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Miglior variety talk series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior miniserie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Miglior comedy
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Miglior drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Crown
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld
La cerimonia si è tenuta al Microsoft Theater di Hollywood, presentata da Michael Che e Colin Jost.