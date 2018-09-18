Emmy 2018: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel domina la settantesima edizione

Si è tenuta questa notte la settantesima edizione degli Emmy Awards, i più importanti premi televisivi americani a livello internazionale. Anche in questo caso Netflix ha portato a casa il maggior numero di premi, riuscendo nell'obiettivo senza ottenere un riconoscimento nelle categorie principali, dove The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ha dominato.

La serie Amazon si è portata a casa cinque premi; alla miglior comedy, miglior attrice protagonista (Rachel Brosnahan), miglior attrice non protagonista (Alex Bornstein), miglior sceneggiatura e miglior regia (Amy-Sherman Palladino), creatrice di Pappa e Ciccia e Una mamma per amica.

Un premio importante anche quello a Henry Winkler, che a 72 anni si aggiudica il suo primo Emmy come miglior attore non protagonista per Barry.

Il premio alla miglior serie drammatica va alla settima stagione de Il trono di spade (premiato anche Peter Dinklage come attore non protagonista). Claire Foy per The Crown si porta a casa la statuetta come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica mentre lo straordinario Matthew Rhys, star di The Americans, si porta a casa il premio come miglior attore drammatico.

Infine segnaliamo la vittoria di The Assassionation of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story come miglior mini-serie, con Darren Criss che si aggiudica il premio come miglior attore protagonista nel ruolo del killer Andrew Cunanan.

Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2018:



Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler - Barry





Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy





Zazie Beetz - Atlanta

Alex Bornstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace





Miglior attore protagonista in una mini-serie o film TV





Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)





Miglior attrice protagonista in una mini-serie o film TV





Jessica Biel - Genius: Picasso

Laura Dern - The Tale

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult





Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy





Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

William H. Macy - Shameless





Miglior attrice protagonista in una comedy

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever - Godless

Letitia Wright - Black Mirror (Black Museum)







Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Jeff Daniels - Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo - Waco

Ricky Martin - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story





Miglior attore protagonista in un drama





Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us



Jeffrey Wright - Westworld





Miglior attrice protagonista in un drama

Claire Foy - The Crown



Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld





Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama





Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones



Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Matt Smith - The Crown

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un drama

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior sceneggiatura in una comedy

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Atlanta“Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Miglior regia in una comedy

Atlanta “FUBU”

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Glow “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Miglior sceneggiatura in una miniserie o film TV

American Vandal “Clean Up”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Miglior regia in una miniserie o film TV

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

The Looming Tower “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Miglior sceneggiatura in un drama

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Miglior regia in un drama

Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ozark “The Toll”

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Miglior reality

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Miglior variety talk series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior miniserie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Miglior comedy

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Miglior drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld



La cerimonia si è tenuta al Microsoft Theater di Hollywood, presentata da Michael Che e Colin Jost.



