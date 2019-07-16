Emmy 2019, tutte le nomination: Game of Thrones fa il pieno di candidature

Sono state appena annunciate le nomination per l’edizione numero 71 degli Emmy Awards, e Game of Thrones e La fantastica signora Maisel hanno fatto incetta di candidature, rispettivamente 32 e 20 per le categorie drama e comedy. Anche Killing Eve e This is Us hanno raccolto un buon bottino.

Riportiamo di seguito la lista completa:

Serie drama:

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Bodyguard (Netflix) - Game of Thrones (HBO) - Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America) - Ozark (Netflix) - Pose (FX) - Succession (HBO) - This Is Us (NBC)

Serie comedy:

Barry (HBO) - Fleabag (Amazon Prime) - The Good Place (NBC) – La fantastica signora Maisel (Amazon Prime) - Russian Doll (Netflix) - Schitt’s Creek (Pop) - Veep (HBO)

Miniserie:

Chernobyl (HBO) - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) - Fosse/Verdon (FX) - Sharp Objects (HBO) - When They See Us (Netflix)

Film per la TV:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) - Brexit (HBO) - Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) - King Lear (Amazon Prime) - My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Attore protagonista in una serie drama:

Jason Bateman (Ozark) - Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) - Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) - Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) - Billy Porter (Pose) - Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drama:

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) - Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) - Laura Linney (Ozark) - Mandy Moore (This Is Us) - Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) - Don Cheadle (Black Monday) - Ted Danson (The Good Place) - Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky) - Bill Hader (Barry) - Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) - Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel) - Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) - Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) - Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective) - Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) - Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) - Jared Harris (Chernobyl) - Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) - Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv:

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) - Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) - Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us) - Joey King (The Act) - Niecy Nash (When They See Us) - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Reality:

The Amazing Race (CBS) - American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Nailed It (Netflix) - RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - Top Chef (Bravo) - The Voice (NBC)

Talk Show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) - Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) - Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drama:

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) - Julia Garner (Ozark) - Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) - Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) - Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) - Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drama:

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) - Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) - Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones) - Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) - Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) - Michael Kelly (House of Cards) - Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy:

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel) - Anna Chlumsky (Veep) - Sian Clifford (Fleabag) - Olivia Colman (Fleabag) - Betty Gilpin (GLOW) - Sarah Goldberg (Barry) - Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy:

Alan Arkin (Il metodo Kominsky) - Anthony Carrigan (Barry) - Tony Hale (Veep) - Stephen Root (Barry) - Tony Shalhoub (La fantastica signora Maisel) - Henry Winkler (Barry)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv:

Patricia Arquette (The Act) - Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) - Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) - Vera Farmiga (When They See Us) - Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) - Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv:

Asante Blackk (When They See Us) - Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) - John Leguizamo (When They See Us) - Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) - Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) - Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Game of Thrones si è aggiudicata anche una nomination ai Saturn Awards, mentre si continua a discutere delle critiche al finale.