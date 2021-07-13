Emmy 2021, ecco tutte le nomination: ci sono anche Elizabeth Olsen e The Mandalorian!

L'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato ufficialmente le nomination per la 73esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, la cui cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 19 settembre 2021: dominano The Crown e The Mandalorian con 24 candidature a testa, mentre sul fronte delle compagnie è testa a testa tra HBO/HBO Max (130) e Netflix (129).

L'ambita categoria delle serie drammatiche include tra le altre anche The Boys, Bridgerton e Lovecraft Country, quest'ultima cancellata solo pochi giorni fa da HBO, mentre tra le comedy spiccano Ted Lasso, Cobra Kai e The Flight Attendant.



Da segnalare anche la prima nomination di Elizabeth Olsen, che lo scorso febbraio ha conquistato i favori della critica e del pubblico grazie alla sua performance nella serie Marvel WandaVision. Curiosa invece la candidatura di Don Cheadle come guest star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, dato che l'interprete di War Machine compare nella serie per appena qualche minuto.



Di seguito potete trovare la lista completa:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

MIGLIORE MINISERIE

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

MIGLIOR FILM TV

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Last Show With Stephen Colbert”

COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Cosa ne pensate di queste scelte? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.