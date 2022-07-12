Emmy 2022, tutte le nominations in diretta: record per Succession e Ted Lasso

Sono stati J.B. Smoove di Curb Your Enthusiasm e Melissa Fumero di Brooklyn Nine-Nine, insieme al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, ad annunciare le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2022 durante un evento virtuale ad hoc. Stranger Things, Ted Lasso, Ozark, ma anche Succession, The White Lotus e Scissione: ecco tutte le nomination!

La cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il prossimo 12 settembre riguarderà tutte le serie che hanno debuttato tra il 1° giugno 2021 e il 31 maggio 2022: ciò significa che le uscite più recenti come quelle della stagione 3 di The Boys, la stagione 4 di Westworld e la stagione 3 di The Umbrella Academy non possono rientrare tra le nomination.

Il record per la serie con il maggior numero di nomination va a Succession, che ne totalizza ben 25, seguita da Ted Lasso e The White Lotus con 20 nomination ciascuna.

Di seguito ecco tutte le nomination relative ai programmi e alle serie:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA:

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY:

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE:

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

MIGLIOR FILM TV:

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW O VARIETA':

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA DI COMPETIZIONE:

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Di seguito ecco tutte le nomination relative agli attori e alle attrici:

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane( Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE COMEDY: