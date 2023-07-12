Emmy 2023, tutte le candidature: trionfo The Last of Us, c'è Sabrina Impacciatore!
Ivan Marra
Con l'arrivo dell'estate è già tempo di Emmy: i premi dedicati al piccolo schermo hanno svelato oggi le loro candidature, e tra sorprese piacevoli o meno e sorprese più o meno inaspettate hanno come al solito riassunto quanto di meglio ci abbia offerto nel corso dell'ultimo anno il mondo della serialità televisiva.
Ecco dunque l'elenco completo delle nomination agli Emmy 2023:
Miglior serie drammatica:
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- Succession (HBO)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drama:
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
- Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drama:
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drama:
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Theo James, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
- Alan Ruck, Succession (HBO)
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama:
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (HBO)
Miglior serie comedy:
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Mercoledì (Netflix)
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy:
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
- Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy:
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy:
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy:
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Hulu)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Miglior serie antologica:
- Beef (Netflix)
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film:
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film:
- Emily Blunt, The English (Prime Video)
- Lizzie Caplan, Fleischman is in Trouble (FX)
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy (Showtime)
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things (FX)
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)
- Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film:
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Young Mazino, Beef (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death (HBO Max)
Pochi giorni fa vi avevamo anticipato le nostre previsioni sulle nomination agli Emmy: ci avremo preso? Voi, intanto, condividete pure con noi nei commenti le vostre delusioni e le vostre soddisfazioni al riguardo!
Altri contenuti per Emmy 2023
Emmy 2023
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiCitadel: brutte notizie per la Stagione 2 della serie Amazon dei fratelli Russo
- Città in fiamme recensione: un'altra grande serie su Apple TV+
- 2 commentiTom Holland confessa i suoi problemi con l'alcol: 'Ero schiavo del bere'
- 1 commentiSecret Invasion 1x04 recensione: più noir che mai, ma...
- Loki 2: nelle foto dal set di Deadpool 3 c'è un rimando alla serie con Tom Hiddleston?
- Krapopolis: data d'uscita della nuova serie animata dell'autore di Rick and Morty
- 1 commentiHouse of the Dragon: nuovi aggiornamenti sulla data d'uscita della Stagione 2
- One Piece, qual è il parere del cast dell'anime sul live-action Netflix?
- Harley Quinn e Poison Ivy cavalcano una nave a forma di pene in questo surreale poster
- Secret Invasion, Martin Freeman parla della 'sconvolgente' scoperta del suo personaggio