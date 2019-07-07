Erica è la grande MVP di Stranger Things 3: è lei l'idolo della stagione!

Tenendo sempre nel cuore il mitico Dustin di Gaten Matarazzo , che resta tra i principali il fan favorite, insieme alla new entry Robin interpretata dalla stupefacente Maya Thurman-Hawke proprio Erica è il personaggio che più degli altri è riuscito ad attirare l'attenzione degli spettatori grazie a dialoghi sempre sopra le righe e pungenti, un carattere da black queen in erba e alcuni dei momenti e delle battute migliori dell'interno show (la più bella: "You can't spell America without Erica"). E infatti i social sono letteralmente implosi con meme, gif o immagini dedicati alla piccola sorella di Lucas, che mette a bada anche solo con uno sguardo, sagace e intelligente, sveglia come pochi e assuefatta al capitalismo e al gelato . Pensa di detestare i nerd e ci scherza su, ma nel profondo sa di essere anche lei proprio come Lucas e i suoi amici, e speriamo di scoprirlo proprio nella quarta e già attesissima stagione della serie. In calce trovate intanto un paio di tweet dedicati a Erica .

Erica from Stranger Things needs her own spin off show#StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/FPSOZL0IEd — Symbiotic Potato 🥔 loves Stranger Things so much (@Symbioticpotato) 4 luglio 2019

[erica's voice]: know what i love more about this country? capitalism. do you know what capitalism means? (yeah) it means this is free market system. which means people get paid for their services, depending on how valuable their contributions are.#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gwU8mqBqYI — bruno florencio (@flwrencio) 4 luglio 2019

Can we give it up for Priah Ferguson who completely blossomed this season & did what she had to do?! “Can’t spell America without Erica” #strangerthings #strangerthings3 pic.twitter.com/eQWCQ5ao7b — Chanel Chanté (@iamchanelchante) 6 luglio 2019

Can we just name Erica Sinclair the best character of season 3?? Cause she 100% deserves the title. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Ex8p7dai6X — ⚡️ l i v ⚡️ (@ollivia_anne) 4 luglio 2019

Who’s your favorite stranger things character? Mines Erica pic.twitter.com/mBQmL40faQ — 🏳️‍🌈 Brite Bomber 🏳️‍🌈 (@FN_Brite_Bomber) 29 giugno 2019

Young actress Priah Ferguson, known as Erica Sinclair on Netflix Series Stranger Things, hospitalized due to back pain after having to carry the show for an entire season.#strangerthings pic.twitter.com/ektRoq71d3 — alexei stans only (@dianemmata) 6 luglio 2019

Not to get political but if Erica from #StrangerThings ran for president she would absolutely have my vote pic.twitter.com/BOLMlGW6HK — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) 5 luglio 2019