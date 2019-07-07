Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Erica è la grande MVP di Stranger Things 3: è lei l'idolo della stagione!

Nella prima stagione una parte piccola e praticamente inesistente, mentre nella seconda il suo potenziale cominciava e venire a galla con alcuni piccoli siparietti tutto pepe, ma è nell'ottima Stranger Things 3 che la fantastica Erica (Priah Ferguson) è finalmente sbocciata nella sua dirompente personalità, conquistando tutti.

Tenendo sempre nel cuore il mitico Dustin di Gaten Matarazzo, che resta tra i principali il fan favorite, insieme alla new entry Robin interpretata dalla stupefacente Maya Thurman-Hawke proprio Erica è il personaggio che più degli altri è riuscito ad attirare l'attenzione degli spettatori grazie a dialoghi sempre sopra le righe e pungenti, un carattere da black queen in erba e alcuni dei momenti e delle battute migliori dell'interno show (la più bella: "You can't spell America without Erica").

E infatti i social sono letteralmente implosi con meme, gif o immagini dedicati alla piccola sorella di Lucas, che mette a bada anche solo con uno sguardo, sagace e intelligente, sveglia come pochi e assuefatta al capitalismo e al gelato. Pensa di detestare i nerd e ci scherza su, ma nel profondo sa di essere anche lei proprio come Lucas e i suoi amici, e speriamo di scoprirlo proprio nella quarta e già attesissima stagione della serie.

In calce trovate intanto un paio di tweet dedicati a Erica.

