Falcon and the Winter Soldier, arrivano le prime reazioni: "Grande azione in stile Marvel"
A una settimana esatta dal debutto su Disney+, sono emerse in rete le prime reazioni della critica su The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, la nuova serie del MCU con Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan che promette grande azione in stile Marvel Studios.
Erik Davis di Fandango per esempio parla di un episodio "solido": "Sicuramente più cupo e drammatico all'inizio di quanto mi aspettassi (che è una buona cosa), ma include anche le migliori scene di Falcon che abbia visto finora. Buon mix di combattimenti e storia. Mi ha convinto e ne voglio ancora."
Secondo Steven Weintraub di Collider, la prima puntata di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier è "ricca di azione come ti aspetteresti di vedere in un film del MCU. Ma per me le parti migliori sono le scene che mostrano Bucky alle prese con il suo passato e Falcon nella sua vita post-blip. Grandi pollici in su."
Oltre a confermare la portata simile a quella di un grande film Marvel, sopratutto per quanto riguarda la scena d'azione in apertura, Peter Sciretta di Slashfilm rivela che la storia della serie sembra avere delle "conseguenze significative" sul resto dell'MCU. Inoltre, il giornalista fa notare che la durata dell'episodio si attesta intorno ai 50 minuti (ricordiamo che la serie sarà composta in totale da 6 puntate).
Josh Horowitz svela inoltre che "probabilmente c'è più sviluppo di questi due personaggi in questi 45 minuti rispetto ai 10 film precedenti. Una grande portata con bei momenti del tipo "com'è davvero essere un supereroe. Mi ha convinto."
Infine, Brandon Davis di Comicbook parla di "fantastiche scene d'azione in stile Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Non è il ritmo che mi aspettavo, ma passare del tempo con la famiglia di Sam e lo stato mentale di Bucky è un grande sviluppo. Mackie e Stan sono bravissimi attori in modi molto diversi."
Qui potete trovare l'ultimo spot ufficiale di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, il cui esordio su Disney+ è fissato al prossimo 19 marzo. Intanto, Kevin Feige ha fatto chiarezza sulla durata della serie.
I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021
The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021
Also, I’m not sure if this excites anyone but me but it’s a long episode (I think nearly 50 minutes) coming off most of the other original Disney+ shows which have (for the most part) hugged that 30 minute runtime (before the extra long credits). Hoping that continues.— Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 12, 2021
I watched Episode 1 of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier!— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 12, 2021
It has some dope action sequences with CA: TWS vibes! Not the pace I expected but spending time with Sam's family and Bucky's mental state is great development.
Mackie & Stan are really good in very different ways. pic.twitter.com/9xwnz4v1eI
Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021
